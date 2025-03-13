Nigeria: Zulum Begins Construction of 100 Houses in Azare, Inspects Projects in Hawul

Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum, has launched the construction of 100 houses in Azare, the headquarters of Hawul local government area on Wednesday.

The project, which is part of the 600 housing scheme for teachers in 5 LGAs flagged off on Tuesday, is aimed at reducing the housing deficit faced by teachers across the state.

During his visit to Hawul, Governor Zulum also inspected two other ongoing projects, including the permanent site for the newly established National Orthopedic Hospital, Azare, which was donated to the federal government by Borno State government, and the construction site for the new General Hospital in Shafa.

Zulum expressed satisfaction with the support from the Azare community for the project, stating that it indicates that sustainability will be ensured.

"This is a very good brief we received from the engineer. He summarised everything. The most important takeaway from him is that the community is supporting the project. With this commitment and support, I am sure there will be a very good mechanism for sustaining the management of the hospital," Zulum said.

The governor assured that the reconstruction work would be completed soon, and the hospital would be officially handed over to the federal government for its take-off. He said, "On my part as the governor of Borno State, I will continue to do my best to ensure this project has come to fruition. Now that the CMD has been appointed, I will meet with the CMD tomorrow And discuss the way forward, most importantly."

"I will see the minister for health and then discuss their budgets. As regards the take-off of this hospital, Insha Allah, we shall do everything possible to ensure that it takes off within the next two or three months", the governor reiterated.

Governor Zulum was accompanied by the APC Chairman, Bello Ayuba; the senator representing Southern Borno, Mohammed Ali Ndume; former Deputy Governor, Usman Mamman Durkwa; the Deputy Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Engr Abdullahi Askira; member of the House of Assembly representing Hawul, Hon Mohammed Ibrahim Kwajafa; the Acting Chief of Staff, Dr Babagana Mustapha Mallumbe, and the Head of Service, Dr Muhammad Aminu Ghuluze, among many senior government officials and party members.