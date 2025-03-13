Nigeria's Pinnick Loses in CAF Election to Retain FIFA Council Seat

12 March 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria's Amaju Melvin Pinnick has lost his bid to retain a seat on the FIFA Council, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) held its Extraordinary General Assembly on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, during which elections for executive positions took place.

Pinnick, a former President of the Nigeria Footfall Federation (NFF), was considered a strong contender to remain on the FIFA Council but fell short in the final tally. He secured 28 votes, finishing in 7th place, just outside the top six who earned seats on the prestigious body.

Final Election Results:

1. Fouzi Lekjaa - 49 votes

2. Hani Aboo Ridha - 35 votes

3. Djibrilla Hima - 35 votes

4. Kanizat Ibrahim - 30 votes

5. Ahmed Yahya - 29 votes

6. Souleymane Waberi - 29 votes

7. Amaju Pinnick - 28 votes

8. Andrew Kamanga - 19 votes

9. Idriss Diallo - 18 votes

10. Augustin Senghor - 13 votes

11. Lydia Nsekera - 13 votes

12. Isha Johansen - 7 votes

With this outcome, Nigeria loses its representation on FIFA's top decision-making body for world football governance.

