West Africa: Is in Sahel Expands Terror Threat Beyond Strongholds

12 March 2025
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Henry Wilkins

On Feb. 24, the Moroccan counterterror agency broke up a terrorist cell calling itself "the Lions of the Caliphate in the Maghreb Al Aqsa." Authorities said the group was making remote-controlled bombs to carry out attacks in the North African country.

In November, a similar terrorist cell was dismantled in the Spanish cities of Seville and Ceuta.

The connection? Both Moroccan and Spanish authorities said the groups were aligned with Islamic State in The Sahel.

The group is best known for wreaking a devastating wave of violence across Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali, plunging these countries into chaos and fueling a spiraling humanitarian crisis.

But analysts say the foiled terror cells farther afield are a worrying sign.

"Because the counterinsurgency infrastructure in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger has been compromised, then it allows them to make inroads into other countries that they perceive to be vulnerable," said Beverly Ochieng, a senior analyst at geopolitical risk consultancy Control Risks.

Ochieng said IS Sahel's strategy appears increasingly focused on exploiting security gaps beyond their core Sahelian strongholds.

"IS Sahel has seen that its expansion could be directed much further West and much further North, and Morocco would be one place which would be of strategic interest to it," she said.

Andrew Lebovich of the Dutch international affairs think tank Clingendael said these disrupted plots are indicative of IS Sahel's broader ambitions.

"It does suggest an ongoing effort to increase operations in different ways in other countries," he said, adding that Algeria is facing an increasing threat.

And it's not just North Africa that's at risk. Ochieng warns that countries traditionally seen as stable, such as Guinea or even Senegal, could become future targets for IS Sahel militants too.

In March, the Global Terrorism Index named the Sahel the epicenter of global terrorism for the second year running.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.