Angola: President João Lourenço Meets With DRC Counterpart

Luanda — The Head of State, João Lourenço, on Tuesday in Luanda met with his counterpart from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Félix Antoine Tshisekedi, to discuss the situation in DRC's eastern region.

According to a press release from the Angolan Presidency, following Félix Tshisekedi's brief working visit to Luanda, the Angolan side, in its capacity as mediator in the conflict affecting the east of the DRC, will establish contacts with the March 23rd Movement (M23).

The intention is for the DRC and M23 delegations to hold direct negotiations in Luanda in the coming days, with a view to negotiating a definitive peace in that neighbouring country.

The two interlocutors have maintained regular contacts to seek consensus, with a view to achieving peace, stability and security in the DRC, which is experiencing an armed conflict with the M23 rebel troops, supported by the Republic of Rwanda.

After capturing Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, in January 2025, the rebels advanced and took control of Bukavu, the second largest city in the east of the country and the capital of South Kivu, on February 16, 2025.

AFL/VIC/MRA/jmc