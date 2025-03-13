Angola: President João Lourenço Meets With DRC Counterpart

11 March 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Head of State, João Lourenço, on Tuesday in Luanda met with his counterpart from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Félix Antoine Tshisekedi, to discuss the situation in DRC's eastern region.

According to a press release from the Angolan Presidency, following Félix Tshisekedi's brief working visit to Luanda, the Angolan side, in its capacity as mediator in the conflict affecting the east of the DRC, will establish contacts with the March 23rd Movement (M23).

The intention is for the DRC and M23 delegations to hold direct negotiations in Luanda in the coming days, with a view to negotiating a definitive peace in that neighbouring country.

The two interlocutors have maintained regular contacts to seek consensus, with a view to achieving peace, stability and security in the DRC, which is experiencing an armed conflict with the M23 rebel troops, supported by the Republic of Rwanda.

After capturing Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, in January 2025, the rebels advanced and took control of Bukavu, the second largest city in the east of the country and the capital of South Kivu, on February 16, 2025.

AFL/VIC/MRA/jmc

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.