Nigerian Army Strengthens Counter-Security Strategy With Joint Training in Lagos and Ogun

As Nigeria confronts an ever-evolving security landscape, the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army has taken decisive steps to enhance its operational readiness and inter-agency collaboration through an intensive training programme.

The annual Operations Planning Cadre, held at the Army Officers' Mess in Marina, Lagos, focused on strengthening security coordination across Lagos and Ogun states.

With the theme "Enhancing Operational Readiness Through Effective Planning, Collaboration and Capacity Development," the training brought together personnel from the military, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), and other security agencies. This joint initiative aimed to refine strategic planning, improve operational synergy, and foster better cooperation among security forces.

Strengthening Security Coordination

At the event, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Major General Farouk Mijinyawa, underscored the importance of the training as a critical platform for refining operational strategies and reinforcing collaboration among security agencies. He noted that the Operations Planning Cadre serves as a forum for officers to exchange ideas, develop innovative approaches to security challenges, and enhance inter-agency cooperation.

"The inclusion of multiple security agencies in this training ensures a more realistic approach to modern security challenges, reflecting the complexities of inter-agency cooperation in real-world operations," Major General Mijinyawa stated. He further emphasised that the training was designed to equip officers with essential planning and leadership skills, enabling them to execute security mandates more effectively.

The collaborative effort aligns with the Nigerian Army's broader objective of fostering a seamless security framework across its Area of Responsibility (AOR). Given the diverse security threats facing Nigeria--including insurgency, banditry, and transnational crimes--the integration of security agencies in strategic planning is essential for achieving lasting security stability.

Building Capacity for Operational Success

Also speaking at the event, Major General Baba Umaru Yahya, Commander of the Nigerian Army Corps of Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, highlighted the indispensable role of training, discipline, and commitment in achieving operational success.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The discussion around military operations remains central to national security, especially as Nigeria faces an array of evolving threats," he said. "The involvement of various security agencies has become even more critical in countering non-state actors who pose risks to public safety."

Major General Yahya stressed that the increasing security demands on the Nigerian Armed Forces require continuous professional development and enhanced support for civil authorities. He reiterated the Army's commitment to proactive security measures, improved inter-agency cooperation, and mission-specific training.

"The constantly shifting nature of security threats underscores the need for continuous capacity development. This operations planning cadre is expected to provide officers with the necessary expertise to tackle these challenges effectively," he concluded.

A Holistic Approach to National Security

The Nigerian Army's emphasis on inter-agency collaboration reflects a strategic shift towards a more integrated security framework. By bringing together key stakeholders in the defence and security sectors, the training aims to enhance operational effectiveness and ensure a coordinated response to security threats.

As Nigeria continues to confront complex security challenges, initiatives such as the Operations Planning Cadre serve as vital mechanisms for strengthening national security. The Nigerian Army's commitment to training and capacity development remains a crucial component in ensuring stability, safeguarding communities, and addressing emerging threats in an increasingly dynamic security environment.