Nigeria: Lassa Fever Death Toll Rises to 100

13 March 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

Nigeria has recorded 29 new Lassa fever infections and five deaths in one week, bringing the total fatalities recorded in 2025 to 100, reports say.

This was disclosed in the latest situation report published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) on Wednesday, from 24 February to 2 March.

The report highlights that the country has confirmed 535 cases of Lassa fever across 13 states and 75 local government areas (LGAs) this year.

According to the NCDC, the states with confirmed cases are Ondo (168), Bauchi (128), Edo (93), Taraba (83), Ebonyi (17), Kogi (14), Gombe (11), Plateau (Nine), Benue (Five), Nasarawa (Three), Cross River (Two), Delta (One), and Enugu (One).

