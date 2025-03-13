Nigeria: Akpabio Vs Akpoti-Uduaghan - Senate Presents Defence Before IPU, Seeks Fair Hearing

The Senate yesterday defended its decision to suspend Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan before the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the global organisation of national parliaments, maintaining that the federal lawmaker was not given the marching orders for her alleged sexual harassment case, but for gross misconduct against the upper chambers.

The House Committee Chairperson on Women Affairs and Social Development, Kafilat Ogbara, in a statement she read before the IPU, noted that it was the lawmakers' reaction to the previous day's allegations by Akpoti-Uduaghan at the 69th session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, that she was treated badly for the sexual harassment case.

In Akpoti-Uduaghan's earlier presentation before IPU, she had alleged among others, that she was suspended for challenging her alleged sexual harassment by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

But in response, Ogbara reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to the principles of justice and due process and to the protection of fundamental human rights, explaining that as a nation, the country recognises the gravity of sexual harassment and acknowledges the necessity of addressing such allegations with all sense of responsibility.

"Such allegations demand a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation. At the same time, we must ensure that fairness is upheld for all individuals involved, and that justice is neither predetermined nor one-sided.

" Nigeria remains firmly committed to upholding women's rights and combating gender-based violence through strong legal frameworks and institutions. Our Parliament and Judiciary continue to undergo reforms to strengthen these efforts.

"The ongoing legislative initiatives seek to address historical imbalances in women's representation in our Parliament, including the Reserve Seats Bill and other crucial proposed constitutional amendments aimed at safeguarding the rights and privileges of women. These efforts underscore our commitment to fostering a more inclusive and equitable political space," she stated.

Stressing that the allegations raised against the Nigerian Senate and the Senate President, Akpabio, had garnered significant attention both within Nigeria and internationally, Ogbara said that it was equally important to acknowledge that the Senate President, in his official capacity, had strongly denied these allegations.

" it is important to recognise that both the allegations made and the responses provided are serious matters that require careful and unbiased scrutiny. This issue, which remains subjudice, involves multiple elements, including allegations of sexual harassment and potential violations of Senate rules. While it is necessary to engage in introspection and understand any potential connections, these matters must also be considered separately.

"It is imperative that we uphold the principles of fairness and ensure that no individual is prematurely judged without a transparent and impartial process. Therefore, I call for the following actions: A thorough and unbiased investigation, ensuring that all claims and defences are examined fairly and transparently.

"Protection of all parties involved, safeguarding the rights of all individuals, and preventing any form of intimidation or retaliation, accountability and transparency and upholding institutional integrity by ensuring that due process is rigorously followed," the senate said.

Reading from a text signed by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, the senate reiterated that Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for gross misconduct and unruly behavior and not as a result of allegation of sexual harassment or assault.

"The authority of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria firmly refutes the deliberate misinformation and false narratives being circulated by certain media organisations regarding the six-month suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

"Let it be unequivocally stated that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended solely for persistent acts of misconduct, blatant disregard for the provisions of the Senate Standing Orders 2023 as amended, and gross indiscipline, nothing more, nothing less," she added.

According to the senate, if Akpoti-Uduaghan had strictly followed its guiding principles, the Senate would have treated her petition based on merit in line with its practice, noting that she never obeyed the established practices of the institution where she was serving.

"Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan's suspension was a decision of the Committee of the Whole Senate, following the submission of a report by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges. The report found her guilty of violating Sections 6.1 and 6.2 of the Senate Rules and recommended her immediate suspension.

"The disciplinary action was a response to her repeated violations of legislative decorum, including: Refusing to sit in her assigned seat during plenary on 25 February 2025, despite multiple pleas from the leadership and other ranking senators, and acts of open defiance and disorderly conduct.

"She was speaking without being recognised by the presiding officer in clear violation of parliamentary practices and procedures on 25 February 2025. (She) engaged in unruly and disruptive behaviour obstructing the orderly conduct of Senate proceedings and made abusive and disrespectful remarks against the leadership of the Senate," part of the speech read.

"She was also accused of defying and refusing to comply with the summons of the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges mandated to investigate cases of misconduct," she added.

According to the senate, these actions represented a direct challenge to the authority of the Senate and a violation of the Senate Standing Orders 2023, as amended, that govern the business of the Senate and the conduct of its members.

"The disciplinary measure was, therefore, necessary and justified to restore order and uphold the integrity of the Senate of the country's foremost democratic institution," the Senate added.

It therefore urged all foreign correspondents and responsible media houses to correct the so-called misrepresentations and avoid propagating falsehoods that undermine the integrity of Nigeria's legislative process.

"No senator, regardless of status, gender, or political affiliation, is above the rules of the Senate. Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan's suspension was a direct consequence of her actions and nothing else. We urge the public and the media to disregard any false reports suggesting otherwise and to always seek the truth before spreading politically motivated narratives," Ogbara added.

Meanwhile, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), has told the President of the Senate, Akpabio, to ignore sponsored news about his office and concentrate on the job of nation building before him.

This was as a coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSO), women groups and concerned citizens of Edo State embarked on a solidarity protest to condemn the alleged sexual harassment of Akpoti-Uduaghan by Akpabio.

They also decried the six-month suspension slammed on her by the 10th National Assembly.

Chairman of PANDEF, Godknows Igali, spoke at a dinner organised by Akpabio in honour of elders and leaders from the South South, after their visit to President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday.

A statement by Akpabio's media aide, Jackson Udom, explained that Igali expressed satisfaction with the cordial relationship existing between Tinubu and the Senate President.

Igali said, "Forget about the sponsored news making the rounds about you and your office, but rest assured that we are strongly behind you.

"We are here today because there is the need for us to discuss with the president of this country on issues that affect us as a region. He was very pleased and he took time to listen to all our requests and he promised to act on them.

"It was also an opportunity for us to reiterate to Mr President that you, our son, as the President of the Senate, we are very pleased with you and we are very happy with the way both of you are working together in the overall interest of Nigerians.

"Let me assure you, on behalf of the men, women, boys, girls and the entire people of the Niger Delta region, that we are solidly behind you."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In his response, Akpabio thanked the leaders and the elders for honouring his invitation to dine with him, promising to continue to make the zone proud by supporting the programmes of the President Tinubu-led administration towards making life bearable for Nigerians.

Meanwhile, a coalition of CSOs, women groups and concerned citizens of Edo State, yesterday protested to condemn the alleged sexual harassment of Akpoti-Uduaghan by Akpabio.

Also, condemning the six months suspension slammed on her by the 10th National Assembly, the protesters took their peaceful protest to the Edo State House of Assembly, Government House and the secretariat of the state council of the Nigeria Union of journalists, NUJ.

Grace Ese Obakina, who read from a petition addressed to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, the state governor and the NUJ, on behalf of the group said, the group viewed the suspension of Akpoti-Uduaghan on account of violating the house rules without even considering the claim of being sexually harassed an affront to workplace safety, justice, fairness, and equity.

"We, the above named group, as advocate and champions of the voices of the masses stand firmly on the side of the law and equity and as such condemns the perceived misogynistic behavior of the 10th National Assembly and the alleged case of sexual harassment against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and her subsequent suspension from the Nigerian Senate.

"Reports indicate that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan filed a petition accusing the Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment and misogyny. Instead of addressing these serious allegations fairly and transparently, the Senate unexpectedly suspended her for six months for alleged breach of Senate rules and ethics.

"This action appears to be a blatant attempt to silence and dismiss the allegations of sexual harassment without due process. We implore you to consider our petition demanding justice for Senator Akpoti Uduaghan. It is imperative that an independent investigation be conducted into her allegations," the groups said.