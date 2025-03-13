Nigeria: How Pro-Wike Lawmakers Ignored Me - Fubara

Messrs Wike and Fubara have been locked in a protracted fight over the control of the political structures in Rivers State, which initially split the assembly into two factions.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has shed light on how he was denied access to the state assembly quarters on Wednesday in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Mr Fubara was at the assembly quarters to re-present the 2025 budget to 27 lawmakers of the state assembly under the leadership of the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule.

The Amaewhule-led assembly is made up of 27 lawmakers, all of whom are loyal to the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike.

How my communications were ignored - Fubara

Mr Fubara, in his first public response later on Wednesday, said he was shocked that the lawmakers denied him access into the assembly quarters despite previously informing them of his coming.

The governor spoke during the inauguration of the Bori Zonal Hospital in Khana Local Government Area of the state, according to a statement by his spokesperson, Nelson Chukwudi.

Mr Fubara said, in complying with the Supreme Court judgement, it was pertinent for all parties to be more interested in saving the economy of the state and ensure that public sector workers are not subjected to untold hardship.

"For that reason, I made all frantic efforts to reach the Speaker, which I believe, he cannot deny that, and other members of the assembly.

"I went further to send WhatsApp information to him (Speaker) and (26) others, notifying them that I will be coming by 10 O'clock this morning to present the budget so that there won't be any reason why Rivers State will be in any fix because of me, as being alleged," he said.

"But it was unfortunate when we got there this morning, we were denied access, and the next story I am hearing is that we didn't make any communication. But I leave it to God who sees in secret places."

The governor argued that he did everything that needed to be done to ensure that the situation was properly handled.

He, however, expressed optimism that the lawmakers, when they get instruction, will comply with the Supreme Court judgement, which ordered that the budget be presented to the lawmakers.

"I had to bring this up because I am aware of some news going round in the media that there was no communication, and that I was not complying. They even said that I was not making any effort.

"So, I feel it is an opportunity here where everybody can hear from me and understand the situation that we are facing," he said.

'I don't intend to abuse my powers.'

Mr Fubara, given the fleeting nature of power, said he does not intend to abuse his power as the Rivers governor.

"What is most important is what we do with the power, and I have chosen, even if I have the power as they claim, and that I don't know how to use it, I do not intend to abuse my powers.

"Because power, when you abuse it, is what leads to this kind of situation," he said, apparently referring to the feud between him and his predecessor, Mr Wike.

Continuing, he said: "I will not abuse it. I will continue to work and operate with so much restraint because I know that there is life after power."

Background

Messrs Fubara and Wike have been in a serious political face-off over the control of political structure in the south-southern state.

The face-off has split members of the state assembly into two factions - 27 lawmakers loyal to Mr Wike and three to Mr Fubara.

Both factions held parallel plenaries.

Following the demolition of the assembly complex, the pro-Wike lawmakers moved their sitting to a different venue, while those loyal to Mr Fubara moved to a building at Government House.

Mr Fubara had been forwarding all executive communications, including bills and nominees for appointments, to the three-member faction for consideration and approval.

But in February, the Supreme Court restored Mr Amaewhule's position as the speaker, reinstated the others as legitimate members of the assembly, and nullified the local election organised by Mr Fubara's administration.

The lawmakers subsequently gave the governor 48 hours to re-present the budget.

The governor had vowed to implement the order of the Supreme Court despite disagreeing with the verdict.

Meanwhile, on 7 March, the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Tammy Danagogo, wrote the lawmakers, inviting them to a meeting with Mr Fubara to discuss a befitting space for the assembly's sittings, payment of outstanding remuneration and allowances for the lawmakers, and budget presentation.

But the lawmakers declined the invitation.

Ahead of the Wednesday visit to the lawmakers, Governor Fubara informed the Amaewhule-led assembly that he would come to their chambers to present the Rivers 2025 budget for their consideration and approval.

The governor's letter to the Speaker, Mr Amaewhule, was dated 11 March 2025.