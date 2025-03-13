Liberia: Senator Worried Over Road Projects Abandonment

Senator Numene T. H. Bartekwa of Grand Kru County wants the Ministries of Finance, Public Works, and Foreign Affairs cited to explain the delays in implementing road projects financed by foreign partners.

Grand Kru County Senator Numene T. H. Bartekwa expresses serious concern over the delay and stalling of several international donor projects, especially road infrastructure across the country.

Senator Bartekwa is seeking the appearance of three key government institutions to provide explanation about those projects.

In a communication to Senator President Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence dated Tuesday, March 10, 2025, Bartekwa writes that he has the honor of bringing to the attention of the Senate Plenary the protracted delay of some donor-funded road projects in the country.

According to him, Liberia's international partners made these commitments to accelerate Liberia's national road development programs.

"Unfortunately, since those commitments were made and people of the affected areas got excited, they are yet to be fulfilled. It is, therefore, important to know who is responsible for the delay. Is it the Government of Liberia or the donor countries? Therefore, I write to request the appearance of Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Public Works and Finance and Development Planning before the Senate plenary," said, while listing several delayed projects in the Southeast that he says are of serious concern.

"On December 10, 2018, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Bank for Development and Investment (EBID) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Liberian Government to provide $100 million under the sponsorship of the Indian Government for Phase I of the Coastal Highway Project. According to the agreement, Phase 1 will include 96.6 kilometers of highway from Barclayville, Grand Kru County, passing through Sasstown and ending in the town of Klowne, Sinoe County. From 2018 to present, the road project is yet to start", the Senator observes.

He further indicated that in 2021, the African Development Bank (ACDB) made an additional commitment to the Government of Liberia to provide financial support for paving 60 kilometers of road from Kelipo Kanweakan, River Gee County, to Putuken in Grand Gedeh County, but nothing has been done on that corridor since then.

He also named a 40-kilometer road corridor from Karloken, Maryland County, to Fish Town, River Gee County, which started under the sponsorship of the African Development Bank (ACDB) but was abandoned in 2020.

The senator wonders what the reason for the abandonment is, adding that indeed, the above named donor partners road projects and many others around the country that were promised to the Government of Liberia are yet to either start or be fully completed, saying that they therefore need to know what is responsible for their delay.

"In view of the above, I humbly request the Senate Plenary to invite the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Public Works and Finance and Development Planning to explain to this August Body what is responsible for the delay of the implementation of these critical road projects. Madam Pro-Temp and Distinguished Colleagues, while I look forward to your timely action in this vein, please accept the sentiments of my highest esteem and best wishes", Bartekwa concludes in his communication. Editing by Jonathan Browne