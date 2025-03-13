Nigeria: No Nation Can Confront Regional Security Challenges Alone - Defence Minister

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, says effectively addressing the security challenges in the West African subregion requires collective efforts from all affected countries.

Matawalle said this during the Gala Night for the 43rd Ordinary Meeting of the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff in Abuja.

He expressed Nigeria's appreciation to the ECOWAS military chiefs for their dedication to the shared vision of peace, unity, and regional development.

"Over the years, our region has faced evolving security challenges, from terrorism and insurgency to maritime insecurity and transnational crime.

"Yet, through our collective resolve and cooperation, we have made significant strides in tackling those threats.

"Your effort is instrumental to our dedication to strengthening military collaboration, intelligence sharing and capacity building to safeguard our nation and people," he said.

The minister said that Nigeria remained steadfast in its commitment to the ideals of ECOWAS and the operationalisation of regional security.

"Furthermore, no single nation can address these challenges alone.

"And tonight's gathering is a testament to the enduring spirit of partnership that binds us together.

"Let us renew our determination to uphold the values of professionalism, resilience, and unity in our collective defence effort.

"Together, we shall continue to build a safer and more prosperous West Africa," he added.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, described the gathering as a pivotal moment in the ongoing efforts to enhance regional security and cooperation within the ECOWAS community.

He urged ECOWAS defence chiefs to use the opportunity to reflect on the shared goals and aspirations that unite their countries as members of the regional bloc.

Musa also called on them to reaffirm their commitment to fostering peace, stability, security, and development across the region.

"I am confident that the discussions and deliberations these few days have been fruitful and productive.

"And I am sure they will translate into concrete actions that will further strengthen our collective efforts towards achieving a more secure and prosperous West Africa," he said. (NAN)