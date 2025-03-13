Liberia: Cycles-Liberia Calls for Urgent Action On Climate Change's Impact On Smallholder Farmers

CYCLES-LIBERIA, one of Liberia's leading advocacy grassroots environmental organizations, has stressed the importance of taking concrete actions against the negative impact of climate change on smallholder farmers in rural communities to help mitigate the current challenges.

"Farmers can no longer rely on traditional weather patterns. They prepare for the dry season but experience unexpected rains, and during the rainy season, they face droughts. This affects food production and overall food security across the country," Beyan E. Harris, Executive Director of CYCLES-LIBERIA, stated.

Mr. Harris emphasized the significant impact of climate change on Liberia, particularly on farmers who struggle to predict seasonal patterns.

According to Harris, the Youth Post-COP29 Conference focused heavily on waste management and climate change because of Liberia's continued crucial role in international environmental policy.

"Many people think waste disposal is just about throwing trash on the ground, but over time, it accumulates and creates serious hazards," he added.

He stressed the importance of both mitigation--preventing further environmental damage--and adaptation--learning to live with climate changes while minimizing its effects. He called for greater youth participation in climate policymaking and urged the Liberian government to take concrete action on climate issues.

"Attending global climate conferences like COP is a privilege, not a right, and many young Liberians struggle to participate. However, what truly matters is how we implement solutions back home," he said.

Mr. Harris made the remarks when he spoke briefly at a day-long youth post-COP29 conference organized by CYCLES-LIBERIA in collaboration with its partners. The purpose of the conference was to discuss key issues surrounding post-COP29 and Liberia's role in global efforts.

The need to take concrete action remains critical as farmers in rural communities continue to be in a state of confusion as they no longer rely on traditional weather patterns for farming. Over the last few years, the impact of climate change has been severe, and as a result, farmer's productions on whether or not there would be any rain at a given time are no longer something to hope for due to the negative impact of climate change.

Meanwhile, Mr. Abraham E. Tumbay, Program Coordinator for Livelihood and Empowerment Creation/Inclusive Growth at UNDP, highlighted the New Collective Quantified Goal on Climate Change and Liberia's Entry into the Carbon Market. He discussed the importance of Liberia's Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) 3.0, which outlines the country's commitment to climate action.

Mr. Tumbay underscored that all nations must contribute to global climate stability. "Every commitment made so far is crucial, but we must go beyond pledges. Studies show we need to increase our efforts by at least 3% to make a real impact," he stated.

He also stressed the importance of financing climate initiatives, particularly for least-developed countries like Liberia. "Transitioning to renewable energy is vital. Investments in solar farms and clean energy projects will help reduce emissions and secure a sustainable future," he noted.

Tumbay acknowledged the challenges of balancing economic growth with environmental protection, particularly in countries that rely on industries contribution to deforestation. He did, however, stress that advancement depends on financial systems that guarantee fair access to markets and resources.

Both speakers called for stronger government action and sustained youth engagement in climate policy discussions. As Liberia continues its climate efforts beyond COP29, the conference reinforced the need for collaborative, solution-driven approaches to environmental sustainability.

The Youth Post COP29 Dialogue was organized by the Center for Youth Civic Leadership and Environmental Studies (CYCLES) with over 50 young people from marginalized groups, CSOs, universities, and high schools, as well as people living with disabilities.

This conversation also included a panel discussion with young people talking about Liberia's viewpoint on the results of COP29. Examining first-hand accounts of COP29 (most important lessons learned, observations made, and connections formed), highlighting the significance of youth participation in international climate discourse and the ways in which young people in Liberia can convert COP29 outcomes into concrete national, subnational, and local initiatives.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With the vase experience from the attendees at the dialogue, young people who never attended the Conference of Parties (COP29) got a clear understanding about the event. At global levels, some commitment was made by the Global North that the US$1-5 trillion dollars that were advocated for by advocates would be agreed upon by the Global North that they would contribute US$300 billion dollars annually to the Global South for climate issues.

However, participants were being drowned by other grassroots environmental organizations, including the Youth Initiative for Climate Change (YICC), the Climate and Environmental Protection Initiative of Liberia (CEPIL), the Youth Climate Change Initiative (YCA), Girls Voice Liberia Inc., the Climate Activists Association of Liberia (CAAL), the Liberia Deaf Youth Association (LDYA), and the National Youth Council (YMCA Liberia). Others were the University of Liberia (UL) and Stella Maris Polytechnic University College.