Liberia: Ebenezer Community Church to Launch U.S.$4m Destiny Legacy Campaign

The Ebenezer Community Church (ECC), under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Francis O.S. Tabla, has embarked on a bold new initiative- the Destiny Legacy Campaign- a transformative mission aimed at securing the future of the ministry and expanding its global impact.

With an ambitious goal to raise US$4 million, the campaign seeks to eliminate the church's mortgage by mobilizing 40,000 generous supporters to contribute US$100 each. Beyond paying off the mortgage, the funds will enhance ECC's commitment to supporting students in Liberia and advancing overseas mission projects, reinforcing the church's long-standing dedication to faith and service.

"This campaign is more than just about paying off a mortgage," said Rev. Dr. Francis Tabla. "It is about securing a legacy of faith, generosity, and service for generations to come. Through this effort, ECC will continue to impact lives, equip students, and advance the gospel worldwide."

Since its founding, Ebenezer Community Church has grown into a thriving international ministry with a profound global footprint. The church operates three congregations in the United States, two in Liberia--including a newly planted church in Kakata--one in Sierra Leone, three in Kenya, and one in Ghana.

In addition to its physical presence, ECC actively supports critical mission projects in Liberia, Haiti, Nigeria, South Sudan, and Uganda, providing vital resources and spiritual guidance to communities in need.

The Destiny Legacy Campaign underscores ECC's vision to expand its mission work, ensuring continued support for education initiatives and humanitarian projects that transform lives across continents.

To launch this historic campaign, Ebenezer Community Church invites the Liberian community and global partners to a special fundraising event on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at the Gates Agape Church in Congo Town (behind Musu's Spot).

The event, which begins at 3:30 PM, will bring together faith leaders, community members, and international guests to stand in solidarity with Rev. Dr. Francis and Pastor Christine Tabla, and a special delegation from ECC's U.S. congregation.

The event promises to be a powerful gathering filled with worship, testimonies, and an inspiring call to action. Attendees will hear firsthand about ECC's life-changing work and be invited to contribute to a cause that transcends borders and transforms communities.

"We believe that when people of faith unite in generosity, the impossible becomes possible," Rev. Dr. Tabla added. "This campaign is an opportunity for everyone--whether in Liberia, the United States, or anywhere in the world--to be part of a divine mission that will leave a lasting legacy."

The Destiny Legacy Campaign is not just about financial goals--it is a vision for the future. Through this initiative, ECC aims to eliminate the church's mortgage, securing its financial foundation. It also focuses on expanding educational support for students in Liberia, strengthening mission projects in underserved communities worldwide, and inspiring global participation in spreading the gospel and serving humanity.

ECC's leaders are calling on individuals, churches, and organizations to sow a seed of US$100 and join the movement to make a lasting difference.

As the Destiny Legacy Campaign gains momentum, Rev. Dr. Tabla and the ECC family remain steadfast in their belief that faith in action can transform lives and shape futures.

"Whether you are in Liberia, the United States, or anywhere across the globe, this is your opportunity to be part of what the Lord is doing through Ebenezer Community Church," Rev. Tabla says.

"Mark your calendar and join the Destiny Legacy Campaign at Gates Agape Church in Congo Town on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 3:30 PM--a gathering where faith, generosity, and purpose will unite to build a legacy that will endure for generations."