Liberia: Ex-Prez. Sirleaf Launches African Women's House

Former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has officially launched the African Women's House, known locally as Musiehjah, in Monrovia.

This new institution will serve as the heart of the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center for Women and Development, providing a dedicated space for African women leaders to gather, strategize, and amplify their voices on critical issues such as justice, climate action, and political participation.

The term Musiehjah, drawn from the Vai language, translates to "women's house"--a place where women come together to discuss, mediate, and plan for a better future.

Speaking at the launch, Sirleaf underscored the profound significance of the new center, describing it as a "beacon and a sanctuary" for African women.

"Musiehjah is not merely a structure; it is a legacy, a beacon, and a sanctuary that encapsulates stories of struggle, sacrifice, and triumph," Sirleaf declared. "It stands as a monumental tribute to the resilience, courage, and indomitable spirit of African women who have fiercely championed justice, climate action, political participation, inclusion, and diversity."

According to Sirleaf, the African Women's House will provide a safe and empowering environment for women leaders to share knowledge, exchange strategies, and foster collaboration. It will also spotlight the achievements of trailblazing African women who have defied societal barriers.

"For me, it means a place where women can go for training, for learning, for knowledge," she said. "A place where we can bring women who have already achieved, who challenge the status quo--where their stories can be told, their successes shared, and their legacies preserved."

Sirleaf emphasized the need for a permanent space dedicated to the advancement of women's leadership. Reflecting on past initiatives hosted outside Liberia, she stressed the importance of having a space African women could call their own.

"We have traveled to other countries for meetings, including Kigali, with the support of the Rockefeller Center," she said. "But we also feel that we shouldn't be going from place to place. We need a home--a place where we can document and celebrate the journeys of African women leaders."

Part of the African Women's House will feature a library and archival center dedicated to preserving and sharing African women's contributions.

Sirleaf revealed that Harvard University has already signed a contract to house her personal and presidential papers, which will also be digitized for future public access.

"This is not just for me," she said. "I want this center to go beyond me--to stand as a living symbol for every woman who has ever stood up and said, 'I believe in democracy, I believe in freedom and rights, and I will challenge wrong.' Give us 10 years--five women presidents."

While the African Women's House is dedicated to empowering women, Sirleaf made it clear that men also have a vital role to play in advancing gender equality.

"Men, we need you too," she said, addressing the audience. "Even though it's called the Women's House, we have many HeForShe supporters--some are quiet about it, but we know who they are."

She acknowledged the presence of Dr. Chris Fomunyoh from the National Democratic Institute (NDI), a longstanding advocate for women's leadership.

"Dr. Chris, take a bow," she said, recognizing his support for the cause.

For her part, Sahle-Work Zewde, former President of Ethiopia, delivered a stirring message of solidarity and encouragement. She praised Sirleaf's unwavering dedication to advancing women's leadership across Africa.

"It is a testament to the commitment of President Sirleaf and the Center that we are here celebrating five years of advancing women's public leadership," Zewde said. "Leadership is not a destination, but a journey--and no one walks it alone."

Zewde emphasized the importance of support networks for women leaders, warning that isolation often hinders progress.

"Even the most accomplished leaders need support to keep advancing," she noted. "Unity and solidarity among ourselves are absolutely critical."

She urged African women to aim higher and reject societal limitations.

"Let us reject the limitations and intimidations imposed by society," Zewde said. "Through ambition, preparation, and resilience, we can close the gap and achieve true gender parity in leadership."

Addressing the Amujae leaders--a flagship initiative of the EJS Presidential Center--Zewde assured them of continuous support.

"To the women across Africa striving for change, know that you are not alone," she said. "We are here to support you, to amplify your voices, and to clear the path for future generations."

The African Women's House is poised to become a center of excellence for research, mentorship, and advocacy.

As the ceremony concluded, Sirleaf left the audience with a bold aspiration: "Let us work together to make this a living structure, a place where the stories of African women will be told--and where the next generation of women presidents will emerge."