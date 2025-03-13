Liberia: ULAA Endorses VP Koung for 2029 Election Bid

Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung may not have officially announced his presidential bid for the 2029 election circle, but he is attracting supporters already as the umbrella organization of Liberians based in the United States appears to be on his side.

The President of the Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas (ULAA), Mr. Mohamed 'MSG1' Keita has openly endorsed Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, Sr. for the 2029 Presidential Election, something that is against the traditional practice of the diaspora organization.

Keita made the endorsement after he had presented a petition to the Vice President on behalf of diaspora Liberians, who have immigration issues in the US.

Concluding his remarks during the Vice President's recent Town Hall Meeting on March 8, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, Keita told his audience and the Vice President, "Remember 2029 is coming, if you are ready, we are ready!"

It is not yet clear whether the Vice President, who is in his late 40s, has decided to contest for the Presidency in 2029.

In October 2029, Liberians are going to head to the polls to elect new lawmakers, President and Vice President.

The ULAA President's endorsement of the Vice President runs contrary to a traditional practice of ULAA where it doesn't endorse any candidate or would-be candidate in the Presidential Election in Liberia.

ULAA endeavors to amicably work with every Liberian Administration for the benefits of its members in the diaspora and the entire Liberian populace at home, also.

Before the President of ULAA, which is the umbrella organization for all Liberian organizations in the United States, Canada, Central and South America, had endorsed the Vice President, he had earlier spoken about corruption in the Liberian government and other immigration issues facing diaspora Liberians.

In his formal remarks and during the questions-and-answers period, the Vice President didn't acknowledge the ULAA President's closing remark endorsing him for 2029. He, however, acknowledge that corruption was something that the Liberian government is battling.

The Vice President didn't probably acknowledge the ULAA President's endorsement because his boss, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai had warned his Executive Branch members, including Vice-President Koung, that anyone having an eye on 2029 should respectfully resign from his Administration.

"If your focus is on 2029, you may respectfully resign. My priority is serving the Liberian people right now," the Liberian Leader made the remark as part of his opening statement during his first Cabinet Meeting of the year, on March 3rd, 2025.