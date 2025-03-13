Liberia: Made in Liberia Fair to Celebrate Women's Creativity, Commerce

The Made in Liberia Fair is calling on all Liberians to come out and support two exciting events in recognition of International Women's Day. These events, held under the theme, "Elevate Her - Empowering Creativity and Commerce," will showcase and celebrate the incredible ingenuity, entrepreneurship, and resilience of Liberian women.

On March 14 at 5 PM, the Liberian Fashion Runway and Dinner will light up the EJS Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, featuring stunning designs from Liberia's top designers.

More than just a fashion show, the Fashion Runway will focus on the promotion of Liberia's traditional fabrics, inspiring Liberians to normalize wearing these fabrics for all occasions, nationally and internationally.

Made in Liberia Fair event organizer, Mrs. Zyline Kaffey-Smith, said that during the Fashion Runway, designers will showcase a variety of modern and classic styles proving that traditional textiles can be worn with flair and pride in any setting.

"This fabric represents Liberia. It represents home," she proudly stated.

The celebration continues on March 15 at 10 AM with the Made in Liberia Expo, a vibrant marketplace where local entrepreneurs, artisans, and small businesses will display and sell high-quality, Liberian-made products. It's a fantastic opportunity to support local businesses, discover unique products, and connect with Liberia's growing creative industry and the SKD Sports Complex in Paynesville.

"These two events represent a movement to recognize and uplift women who are shaping Liberia's future through creativity and business," she said.

Kaffey-Smith encourages all to celebrate, support, and empower women entrepreneurs during the two days of unforgettable fashion, business, and inspiration!

The Liberian Fashion Runway and Expo are sponsored by LINTA, ECOBANK, International Focus Magazine, Spoon TV, Mira Gas, Lonestar Cell MTN, UNIDO's Grow 2, Zee's Wash, and Genesys Communications LLC.

The Made in Liberia Fair is committed to promoting locally made products and strengthening the country's business landscape. Through strategic partnerships and engaging events, the Fair provides a platform for entrepreneurs to showcase their work, connect with customers, and access new opportunities.