Liberia Launches New Issuing System for Visa On Arrival and Re-Entry Permits

The Government of Liberia, in collaboration with the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) and the project contractor consortium CETIS and ZIP SOLUTIONS, has officially launched a state-of-the-art Visa on Arrival and Re-entry Permit Issuing System. This milestone, unveiled on March 11, 2025, marks a significant leap in Liberia's digital transformation and modernization efforts, making travel to and from the country more efficient and accessible for both foreign visitors and Liberians abroad.

By leveraging advanced technology, this new system streamlines visa processing, enhances border security, and strengthens Liberia's position as a welcoming destination for business and tourism.

Building on the success of the 2022 digitalized Work Permit Issuing System, this latest innovation underscores Liberia's commitment to simplifying administrative processes while boosting economic activity. The system provides a seamless and user-friendly experience, allowing travelers to apply for visas and re-entry permits online before arrival, significantly reducing wait times and bureaucratic hurdles.

For business visitors, investors, and tourists, this efficiency ensures a hassle-free entry into Liberia, fostering an environment conducive to commerce, trade, and exploration.

Acting Commissioner-General of the Liberia Immigration Service, Hon. Elijah F. Rufus, highlighted the far-reaching benefits of this initiative, noting its role in strengthening national security, increasing government revenue, and creating employment opportunities. "This project is a testament to what can be achieved when expertise and innovation come together with a shared vision. By partnering with CETIS, a leader in security printing and identity management solutions, we are positioning Liberia as a model for digital governance in the region.

This system not only enhances efficiency but also lays the groundwork for a comprehensive central registry, reinforcing our national security framework while facilitating legitimate travel and investment."

CETIS Executive Director Roman Žnidarič echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the company's commitment to Liberia's digitization efforts. "With over 200 years of experience and a reputation for meeting international security and quality standards, CETIS is proud to be part of Liberia's journey toward modernization.

This initiative represents more than just technological advancement--it is a strategic investment in Liberia's economic future. Through strong collaboration with LIS and our local partners, we have created a secure, transparent, and efficient visa issuance system that will continue to evolve in response to global best practices."

For Liberians who have naturalized abroad, the new system simplifies the process of returning home, removing previous administrative barriers and reinforcing their connection to the country. The streamlined application procedure ensures that re-entry permits are processed quickly, allowing the Liberian diaspora to engage more easily in business, family visits, and national development efforts.

For international investors, the ease of obtaining a visa signals a business-friendly climate, positioning Liberia as a more attractive destination for foreign direct investment and commercial expansion.

Beyond individual convenience, the new system plays a vital role in Liberia's broader economic strategy. By facilitating smooth entry for businesspeople and tourists alike, it promotes trade, tourism, and international partnerships--key drivers of job creation and revenue generation. Additionally, the digitized process enhances national security through a transparent and reliable database of foreign visitors, reinforcing border management and regulatory oversight.

As Liberia continues its push toward modernization, this initiative demonstrates the government's commitment to fostering a more connected, efficient, and business-friendly nation. With the new Visa on Arrival and Re-entry Permit Issuing System, the country is not only improving travel convenience but also laying the foundation for sustained economic growth and international cooperation.