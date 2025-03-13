Liberia: EPA Boosts Staff Mobility

Monrovia — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) provides new vehicles and motorcycles for its staff, aimed at alleviating the agency's mobility constraints.

Upon assuming office at the EPA in February 2024, Executive Director Dr. Emmanuel Yarkpawolo erected 'integrity boxes' to encourage employees to voice their concerns and suggestions. This initiative revealed significant challenges, including inadequate transportation options, which hindered staff commuting, especially given their modest salaries.

In response to employees' concerns regarding transportation challenges, EPA has procured several vehicles to enhance operational efficiency and staff welfare. The vehicles were turned over on Tuesday, March 11, 2025,

The vehicles include two new buses, a Toyota Land Cruiser for the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Team, and a Toyota Prado for a Deputy Director, and an additional Toyota vehicle that is pending delivery.

These efforts align with the government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, which emphasizes infrastructure modernization and improved public service delivery.

In support of these objectives, the General Services Agency (GSA) recently implemented policies to promote cost efficiency in government operations, including capping vehicle purchases at US$60,000 and banning electronically controlled diesel engine vehicles due to maintenance challenges.

Furthermore, the National Transit Authority (NTA) has announced plans to import 60 new vehicles, including 57 buses and three cargo trucks, to enhance public transportation services across Liberia.

Collectively, these initiatives demonstrate a concerted effort by various government agencies to improve transportation infrastructure and support the effective implementation of national development plans.

Executive Director Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo, while providing an overview of the event, extends his gratitude to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, under the leadership of Minister Magdalene Dagoseh, for their generous donation of five Yamaha motorbikes to enhance the EPA's operational capacity, particularly within the inspectorate department.

"We also appreciate the UNDP for donating two Yamaha motorcycles that will be assigned to River Gee and Grand Kru counties", Dr. Yarkpawolo expresses.

He adds that these collaborative efforts significantly enhance the EPA's ability to monitor environmental compliance and promote sustainable practices across Liberia.

This is in addition to UNDP support for establishing EPA functional offices within those counties. He mentions a US$100K modern laboratory that is under construction. When completed, it will perform world analysis of environmental data, which will enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of work at the Agency.

Josiah F. Joekai, Director General of the Civil Service Agency (CSA), commends Dr. Yarkpawolo for his exceptional leadership since assuming the role of Executive Director at the EPA in February 2024.

Mr. Joekai highlights what he terms Dr. Yarkpawolo's transformative impact on the EPA, noting significant improvements in environmental governance and institutional effectiveness there.

Meanwhile, staff of the EPA express gratitude to Executive Director Yarkpawolo for addressing the transportation challenges, thereby alleviating stress associated with commuting to and from work.