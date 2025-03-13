Nigeria: Bandits Demand N30 Million Ransom for Release of Abducted Bauchi Farmers

Residents told PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday that the kidnappers demanded a N30 million ransom from the families of the abducted persons.

Suspected bandits who invaded a farm two weeks ago and abducted four people harvesting yams in the Alkareri Local Government Area of Bauchi State have demanded a N30 million ransom for their release.

The abducted persons are residents of Futuk, a village in the Gwana District. They were abducted by bandits operating from the Mansur forest in the Alkaleri local council area.

A resident, Bello Haruna, said the whereabouts of the victims were unknown since the kidnappers demanded the ransom a few days after the abduction.

Mr Haruna identified the abducted persons as Umar Yalwan-Barde, Adamu Ahmad, aka SK, Garba Makanike, and Baba Alhaji-Shehu.

"The kidnappers separated the captives across different camps in the forest; nobody knows about their condition," the source added.

"It has been over two weeks that they have been in the kidnappers' den. The abductors established contact with the family of one of the abducted persons, demanding a N30 million ransom.

"The amount they are requesting is huge; none of the families of the abducted person can raise such an amount because they are living from hand to mouth. We have reported the incident to security agents, but we are yet to receive any response," Mr Haruna said.

The police spokesperson in Bauchi State, Ahmad Wakili, could not be immediately reached to comment on the development as his phone number did not connect Thursday morning.