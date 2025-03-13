Africa: Burundi Red Cross Respond to Thousands Fleeing Conflict in the DRC

press release

The Burundi Red Cross has set up a vital humanitarian service point at the Rugombo Stadium a few kilometres from the Democratic Republic of Congo border, providing shelter for almost 40,000 refugees - including nearly 18,000 children - fleeing the conflict there.

A team of 500 Burundi Red Cross volunteers are providing first aid for people arriving after days of traumatic travel, in addition to mental health support, disinfectant spraying to prevent disease, sanitation including showers, latrines and hygiene products, mosquito nets, specific assistance for pregnant women and those with disabilities, bedding, clean drinking water and food.

Red Cross ambulances are on standby, so far evacuating over 120 people requiring further medical treatment.

In the vast crowds, children can become separated from loved ones, and a special on-site Red Cross team has helped reunite many distressed families.

A team of swimmers are also stationed at the Rusizi River, a dangerous crossing point at the border of the DRC and Burundi, to reduce the risk of displaced people drowning as they make the desperate journey to safety.

Expert spokespeople are available on the ground in Burundi, the DRC and Geneva.

Pictures and video can be found here.