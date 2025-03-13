Transforming the Zambezi River Basin Region - a Bold Vision for Sustainable Development and Climate Resilience

announcement

In February 2025, the Climate Investment Funds (CIF) approved funding to support the Zambezi Region Nature, People, and Climate (NPC) Investment Plan, a significant milestone for the region that reflects close collaboration by the governments of Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania, and Zambia.

The approved CIF funding, totalling $60.35 million, will support two major projects across the basin. The African Development Bank will receive $38 million from CIF for an integrated project to bolster climate-resilient food, livelihoods, and ecosystems throughout the region. Additionally, $19 million has been allocated for the World Bank to lead locally focused investments in community and ecosystem resilience in Malawi.

The NPC IP focuses on three areas of intervention:

sustainable agriculture and fisheries

wildlife and forest management

integrated water resources and coastal and wetlands management

Still, a further $703.39 million will be required over the next five years to implement six components of nature-based solutions, including promoting sustainable forest restoration and enhancing the resilience of local communities and agricultural systems.

The Zambezi River, Africa's fourth-longest, spans 1,390,000 square kilometers and is vital for the region's biodiversity and economies. Despite agriculture's significant contribution to the livelihoods of the basin's rural populations, the sector faces numerous challenges, including limited irrigation and the need for sustainable land management.

The Zambezi Region NPC IP was developed under the leadership of the basin countries, including the Zambezi Watercourse Commission (ZAMCOM) with support from the CIF Secretariat and technical assistance from the African Development Bank Group and World Bank Group to address these challenges through nature-based solutions.

Carl Schlettwein, Chair of the ZAMCOM Council of Ministers, said:

"The Zambezi Watercourse is the lifeblood of our region, home to 51 million people, rich biodiversity, and diverse ecosystems. The Zambezi Region NPC IP represents a transformative vision for addressing climate change, environmental degradation, and socioeconomic shocks over the next 5 years."

African Development Bank Director for Climate Change and Green Growth, Anthony Nyong, said: "As the lead multilateral development bank for the Zambezi River Basin Project, the African Development Bank is committed to collaborating with partners to restore critical ecosystems and support sustainable livelihoods. These investments will help protect biodiversity, strengthen communities, and drive Africa's climate resilience and green growth agenda."

The Executive Secretary of ZAMCOM, Felix Mosi Ngamlagosi, said: "This crucial step marks a significant milestone in our collective efforts to build a sustainable and resilient future for the Zambezi River Basin. We are setting the foundation for implementing nature-based solutions that will help mitigate the impacts of climate change and human activities on natural resources."

Zambia's Minister of Water Development and Sanitation, Collins Nzovu, said: "The Zambezi Region Nature, People and Climate Investment Plan is a critical step toward building sustainable, climate-resilient communities in our region. As Zambia, we are honoured to have submitted the Expression of Interest on behalf of ZAMCOM, recognizing the critical role of coordinated regional efforts in safeguarding the livelihoods of millions who depend on the Zambezi River.

With support from the CIF, this initiative will enhance our adaptive capacity, promote sustainable economic opportunities, and strengthen community resilience across the basin. We look forward to collaborating with all stakeholders to drive impactful solutions that balance nature, people, and climate in this vital transboundary ecosystem."

Higino Francisco de Marrule, Mozambique's Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, said: "The approval of the Zambezi Region Nature, People, and Climate Investment Plan marks a significant milestone in our collective commitment to building resilience and sustainable development in the Zambezi Watercourse.

As a ZAMCOM Riparian State, Mozambique stands to benefit from this strategic initiative, which will enhance food security, strengthen climate adaptation, and support livelihoods across our communities. With the support of the Climate Investment Funds, we are advancing regional cooperation and mobilizing critical investments to safeguard our natural resources and ensure a prosperous future for our people."

In December 2024, CIF endorsed a $34.65 million NPC investment plan to harness the transformative potential of nature for lasting climate-positive change in Zambia that is expected to generate more than $220 million in co-financing to boost a low-carbon climate-resilient economy, agricultural productivity, and forest protection.

Approximately 70% of Zambia's population relies on agriculture for their livelihoods and thus are highly vulnerable to climate shocks. Increasingly unpredictable rainfall and temperature fluctuations are worsening high levels of food insecurity in the country.

Both investment plans emphasize the importance of community involvement, sustainable land management, and the protection of natural resources to achieve long-term environmental and socio-economic benefits. These plans aim to create resilient and sustainable socio-ecological systems that benefit people and nature by addressing climate change and environmental degradation in an integrated manner.