Nigeria: Women and Children Bear the Brunt of Unsafe and Ill-Equipped Yan Dadi Primary Healthcare

Pregnant women in Yan Dadi travel long distances and spend their limited finances to access maternal care, only to arrive at a poorly equipped and unhygienic health facility. With no electricity, water or security, the Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) falls short of the standards required for safe deliveries.

Yan Dadi PHC, a Level 2 facility, serves over 5,000 residents across Yan Dadi, Yan Kifi, and Hugungumai. Operating 24 hours a day, it provides antenatal care, routine immunisation, and maternal services. However, the facility lacks stable electricity, clean water, and proper hygiene. Patients frequently travel for over 10 kilometres, spending ₦400 or more on transportation, only to be met with inadequate infrastructure and staffing shortages.

Sha'awanatu Yan Dadi, a pregnant woman from Hugungumai, explained that "yesterday, I came for antenatal care and was put on a drip. The bed was covered in dust, and the staff had to clean it before attending to me. If there were cleaners, it would be much better."

Aisha Ibrahim, another patient, expresses frustration over the lack of electricity. "Please provide the PHC with electricity or solar power. When a woman comes to deliver at night, we shouldn't have to rely on torchlights. It's dangerous."

Mustapha Garba Shuwaki, the Routine Immunisation Officer-in-Charge of the facility, highlights some critical gaps, stating that the facility receives up to 100 to 150 children for immunisation monthly, yet the facility remains poorly equipped. "We used to have solar power, but it was removed. Now, we rely on torches for night deliveries," he said. Adding that, "security is a major challenge--thieves have repeatedly broken in, stealing the generator and medical equipment."

Without urgent intervention, the lack of electricity, water, and security will continue to endanger maternal and child health in Yan Dadi. Women seeking antenatal and delivery services are at greater risk of complications due to unhygienic conditions and limited resources

The Yan Dadi PHC, despite being the primary maternal and child health facility for multiple communities, remains in dire need of government and stakeholder support. Addressing these systemic gaps aligns with the second pillar of the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Plan, which focuses on improving healthcare infrastructure, workforce, and access.

To ensure safe and quality maternal care, stakeholders must:

Restore electricity or establish an alternative source of electricity like solar power. Recruit cleaners for improved hygiene. Renovate damaged infrastructure, including ceilings and walls. Enhance security measures to prevent theft. Ensure a stable water supply to support medical services. Permanently employ temporary health workers to improve service delivery.

"Healthy mothers mean healthy communities," says Mustapha Garba Shuwaki. "With the right investment in infrastructure and staffing, we can make Yan Dadi PHC a safe place for women and children."