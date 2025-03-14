Nigeria: Ignore Obasanjo's Comments On Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway - Govt to Nigerians

The Federal Government has asked Nigerians to ignore the comments of former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the N15.6 trillion Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

In his book titled: "Nigeria: Past and the Future", Obasanjo had described the project spanning 700km as misplaced priority.

But Engr. David Umahi, Minister of Works, reacted to Obasanjo's criticism during an interactive session with journalists in Akure, Ondo state capital, on Thursday.

While asking Nigerians to ignore Obasanjo's comments on Super Highway project, the minister said those criticising the project should not use the project when completed.

"This Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is one of President Tinubu's four legacy projects. For those saying it is a waste of resources, they should not use the road when it is completed.

"If someone calls this project fraudulent, they are also calling me a fraud, and I am definitely not. This project has been very transparent, and we continue to engage stakeholders. Every step of the process is in the public domain," he said.

Mr Umahi added, "The man (Obasanjo) by his age deserves our respect, but it's my duty as the minister of works that the project is not wasteful and the project is not corrupt. I read on social media where they said why is it me that's explaining and why is the contract not explaining?

"What should the contractor say? It is my duty to explain, and I'm eminently qualify by reason of my years in public service and training as a fellow of Nigerian Society of Engineers to explain the project.

"I think anybody still criticising the project is waking up to say how can one man be attributed to this kind of legacies especially if you have the opportunity to do something to contribute to this kind of investment and you didn't do that.

"The truth remains the section one of the Lagos-Calabar, which is 47.7 kilometres. That job is already done about 70 percent within one year, and I will be asking those criticising it not to follow the road. They should not follow the road."

Earlier, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa reaffirmed his administration's commitment to the successful completion of federal road projects in the state, emphasizing the crucial role of infrastructure in driving economic growth and development.