Nigeria: Federal Govt Changes 750km Sokoto-Zaria Road Project to Concrete

13 March 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi said the federal government has directed reconstruction of 750km Sokoto-Gusau-Funtua-Zaria Road project using concrete pavement for greater impacts.

Umahi, who disclosed this during an inspection tour to the ongoing road project in Dange-Shuni local government area of Sokoto State, said that present government recognises that many Nigerian roads lasted below 15 years while the concrete road innovation is aimed to ensure their durability.

The Minister said President Bola Tinubu deserves people's support ahead of 2027 election because of his commitment to executing legacy projects that targets maximum impact to the people at all levels.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North-West), Alhaji Abdullahi Yakasai, on his part, said Tinubu was passionate about ensuring massive infrastructural development in the North-West.

Yakasai said security challenges in the region had drastically reduced due to the President's efforts and urged Nigerians to support him to improve their wellbeing.

He stressed that the essence of leadership was to bring development to the people, adding that the President had brought uncountable development to the people of the country.

Yakasai emphasised that Tunibu was executing a 47-year-old dream of former President Shehu Shagari with the 1,068 km Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway project which had reached appreciable stage.

Earlier, Sokoto State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Idris Gobir thanked the minister for the visit, describing the tour, alongside project inspection as clear testimony of President Tinubu's concern for the people of the state.

Gobir reassured that payment of compensation to the affected communities and structures would soon be completed to ensure a hitch-free and speedy projects execution.

