Nigeria: APC Gave Me 2 Terms in Office, I Will Do Everything to Strengthen It - Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his unwavering loyalty to the All Progressives Congress (APC), stating that he remained a committed member of the ruling party and will continue to promote its ideals.

In a statement reaffirming his political allegiance, Buhari emphasised that he would never distance himself from the party that brought him to power and supported him through two terms in office as president.

"I am an APC member, and I like to be addressed as such," he said. "I will try to popularise the party by all means."

The former president expressed deep gratitude to the APC for the platform it provided him, describing his tenure as the highest honour of his political career.

He maintained that he had no further personal demands from the party but remained committed to strengthening its foundation.

Buhari also highlighted the sacrifices made by the party's founding fathers, stressing that their efforts in establishing a strong political movement should not be taken for granted.

He called for the protection of democratic principles and the continued growth of the APC as a vehicle for national development.