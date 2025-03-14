Nigeria: Wizkid Announces North American Dates for 'Morayo' Tour

This announcement comes just after Wizkid made his directorial debut with the video of his hit song 'Kese (Dance)'.

Grammy award winner Wizkid has announced the dates for his North American tour of Morayo.

The superstar took to Instagram to share the dates and reveal six locations across the United States and Canada.

A song from the Morayo body of work, 'Piece of My Heart,' featuring Brent Faiyaz, recently won the best contemporary duo or group at the 2025 NAACP Awards.

He'd perform at Madison Square Garden in New York, State Farm Arena in Atlanta, and Scotiabank Arena in Canada.

The dates for France, the Netherlands, and Germany were mentioned earlier. The 34-year-old Afrobeats sensation is gearing up for a busy 2025.

On 21 May, the AfroBeats sensation will be headlining the 12,000-capacity Velodrome Arena in Germany. This will be followed immediately by his taking over the Netherlands on the Ahoy RTM stage on 23 May. By 25 May, he will be headlining the famous 20,009-capacity Acor Arena

These tours sparked off the underbelly of his most recent work, 'Morayo', his sixth album.

Released in 2024, the album features guests across genres: AfroBeats, RnB, etc. Featuring Afrobeats star Asake, French hitmaker Tiakola, French-Gabonese singer Anais Cardot, and American R&B stars Jasmine Sulivan and Brent Faiyaz.

Fans will be stoked to see Wizkid back on the road. The singer's tour has achieved several notable feats, including selling out the O2 Arena for three consecutive nights.

One of his significant achievements this year was the headliner at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Being one of the finest African artistes of the 21st century, this tour is anticipated as he will bring his style, sound, and energy, especially as this would be his first time performing on stage the Morayo album.