Nigeria: Wizkid Announces North American Dates for 'Morayo' Tour

13 March 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Obed David

This announcement comes just after Wizkid made his directorial debut with the video of his hit song 'Kese (Dance)'.

Grammy award winner Wizkid has announced the dates for his North American tour of Morayo.

The superstar took to Instagram to share the dates and reveal six locations across the United States and Canada.

This announcement comes just after Wizkid made his directorial debut with the video of his hit song 'Kese (Dance)'.

A song from the Morayo body of work, 'Piece of My Heart,' featuring Brent Faiyaz, recently won the best contemporary duo or group at the 2025 NAACP Awards.

He'd perform at Madison Square Garden in New York, State Farm Arena in Atlanta, and Scotiabank Arena in Canada.

The dates for France, the Netherlands, and Germany were mentioned earlier. The 34-year-old Afrobeats sensation is gearing up for a busy 2025.

On 21 May, the AfroBeats sensation will be headlining the 12,000-capacity Velodrome Arena in Germany. This will be followed immediately by his taking over the Netherlands on the Ahoy RTM stage on 23 May. By 25 May, he will be headlining the famous 20,009-capacity Acor Arena

These tours sparked off the underbelly of his most recent work, 'Morayo', his sixth album.

Released in 2024, the album features guests across genres: AfroBeats, RnB, etc. Featuring Afrobeats star Asake, French hitmaker Tiakola, French-Gabonese singer Anais Cardot, and American R&B stars Jasmine Sulivan and Brent Faiyaz.

Fans will be stoked to see Wizkid back on the road. The singer's tour has achieved several notable feats, including selling out the O2 Arena for three consecutive nights.

One of his significant achievements this year was the headliner at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Being one of the finest African artistes of the 21st century, this tour is anticipated as he will bring his style, sound, and energy, especially as this would be his first time performing on stage the Morayo album.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.