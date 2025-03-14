Nigeria: Beyond Dispensing, Drive Research for Better Drug Efficacy - Experts Tell Pharmacists

Scientists have called on pharmacists to prioritise research and ethical practice over immediate financial gain, stressing that the cornerstone of effective pharmacy practice lies in rigorous research.

The experts also warned that genetic variations and other individual factors can significantly impact drug efficacy.

In his submission at the 2025 Annual Continuing Education Conference of ACPN Lagos, Professor Noel Wanang, a Professor of Pharmacology and Clinical Toxicology at the University of Jos, Professor Noel Wanang who stated that research is the "fulcrum" of progress in the field pharmacy, highlighted the role of pharmacists in advancing technology and improving drug efficacy.

He stressed that many medications may not work as expected due to genetic differences, enzyme levels, or other factors, underscoring the importance of pharmacists' involvement in research, even in community pharmacy settings.

"Somebody takes a drug, and it's not getting better. It's not as if the sickness is overwhelming the drug. It's not as if the drug is not effective. There may be one or two other indices that have not been checked. If we go into research, we can discover that. For instance, you can take a drug and get healed, the same way that I can take that same drug and I will not get healed. It could be because of genomics. My genes are not responding, nor is my body system, and my level of enzymes. There are so many factors that come into play.

"As pharmacists, the only person that should be able to develop, to uncover, to unveil these is the researcher. So you are in a community pharmacy, yes. Can you sit down to document what you do about medication and medication therapy outcomes? Can you do that in your community outlet? If we can do that, it's going to up pharmacy practice in the country and it's going to have a long way in drug safety.

He stressed that "whatever we do today is research," urging pharmacists to transcend traditional dispensing roles and actively contribute to advancing technology and improving patient outcomes through meticulous documentation and monitoring of medication therapy.

"I am encouraging them to go into research and collaboration; they are in the community pharmacy, but their mind is always focused on commerce. Their mind could be focused on buying and selling, but that shouldn't be the issue. The issue should be that we must apply the knowledge that we learned in school. They taught us so many things, but we're not applying them," he added.

He encouraged practitioners to document and monitor medication therapy outcomes, which could significantly enhance the practice and drug safety in Nigeria.

Wanang pointed out the challenges faced by the pharmacy profession in Nigeria, particularly the lack of collaboration among healthcare professionals.

He called for a more integrated approach, where pharmacists, physicians, and other healthcare professionals work together to manage patient care comprehensively.

"I am a pharmacist. My concentration should be on medication therapy management. Teamwork is necessary to address therapeutic problems effectively."

He also criticised the commercialisation of pharmacy practice, noting that too many practitioners prioritise profits over patient care.

"Pharmacy is not a business entity. It is not something that you buy drugs and sell because you want to make money. Pharmacy practice is supposed to be humanitarian."

Speaking on the importance of regulation and oversight, he acknowledged the challenges faced by regulatory bodies like the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) and NAFDAC.

With a large population and a relatively small number of pharmacists, he lamented the poor regulation of pharmacy practice, particularly in the context of drug abuse and misuse.

"We must apply the knowledge that we learned in school. There should be collective action from all sectors, practitioners, regulatory bodies, and society to create a safer and more effective pharmacy practice environment."

Drawing on the challenges faced in the Nigerian healthcare system, Professor Wanang concluded by asserting that education and awareness are key to improving practice standards.

"It is not a pharmacist issue; it is not a PCN or NAFDAC issue. It is meant to be a collective issue for all," he said, emphasizing that a united effort is essential to bringing about meaningful change in the profession.

The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) has called on pharmacists to prioritize research and ethical practice over immediate financial gain, during a recent conference organized by the [SEPA - Specify what SEPA stands for, if possible]. Representing the Registrar of the PCN, a director from the governing office conveyed the Registrar's congratulations to SEPA for their impactful program, highlighting the organization's rapid growth and contribution to the nation's economy through innovation and collaboration.

Speaking, the Registrar of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria, PCN, Ibrahim Babashehu Ahmed, represented by the Lagos Zonal Officer, Dr Taiwo Filusi emphasised the Registrar's commitment to supporting pharmacies, fostering a thriving environment, and encouraging innovation.

"We partner with ACPN, we usually help them also to support their pharmacies, which is key and necessary for them to build their pharmacies," he stated.

Addressing the conference's focus on research, the director stressed the importance of data collection and collaboration. "So much data is actually generated from the practices of the pharmacies, suggesting pharmacists leverage daily client interactions, drug dispensing data, and other practice-related information.

He encouraged collaboration within the association and with academia to analyse data generated for national development, citing therapeutics, pharmacoeconomics, and dispensing practices as key research areas.

The PCN advised pharmacists to prioritise ethical practice over financial gain. "If we practice well, money will come. Money is not first," he emphasised.

He warned that a focus on immediate profit often leads to errors detrimental to the profession and the nation.

He urged pharmacists to focus on delivering quality care and adhering to regulations, ensuring a sustainable and reputable future for the profession.

Speaking, the National Chairman of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria, ACPN, Pharm Ambrose Eze stressed that in the realm of community pharmacy, attitude is often a silent but powerful force that shapes outcomes.

"It is not education alone, nor is it just words or actions that propel an individual to success, but the mindset, the attitude, and the drive to constantly align with a larger vision."

Speaking on how transformation began with a shift in attitude, he emphasised that the change was central to his leadership approach within ACPN, hence the critical need for collaboration.

The Chairman argued that Collaboration is key to ensuring that the goals and aspirations of ACPN are met at every level. "By aligning their missions and collaborating across state lines, they can amplify their impact and make powerful statements that resonate on a national level.

"One such example of this collaboration in action was the recent initiative in four states, where ACPN members came together to celebrate World Cancer Day. During this event, they screened approximately 150 women for cervical cancer and provided essential health advice. This kind of initiative shows the tangible impact that community pharmacy can have when the profession comes together with a unified purpose."

He said collaboration must be the foundation upon which all actions are built, whether in the community or at the regulatory level, aligning efforts and pooling resources will create a synergy that leads to greater success."

Speaking on research, the Chairman said that in a rapidly evolving medical landscape, ACPN has made strides in ensuring that the profession is not only reactive but also proactive.

He cited one of ACPN's key initiatives - the Data and Information Centre (DIC) unit, which is focused on turning the data collected from various healthcare facilities into scientifically-backed evidence.

He said, "This data can then be used to push for policy changes, advocate for better healthcare delivery, and empower pharmacists to make informed decisions.

A case in point was the research study regarding HIV post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) medications. In this study, ACPN aims to gather insights on the effectiveness and distribution of PEP in community pharmacies, drawing comparisons with practices in countries like Ghana and Kenya. It's a groundbreaking move that will not only improve Nigeria's approach to HIV prevention but will also provide valuable data for further research and development."

The Chairman also emphasized the importance of documentation in all professional activities. Only through diligent record-keeping can community pharmacy begin to translate its work into meaningful data that can inform larger health policies.

The Chairman urged the members of ACPN to take action, stating that the future of pharmacy in Nigeria, and indeed, the world, lies in their hands.

On his part, the Chairman, ACPN Lagos, Tolulope Ajayi, who stressed that the theme of the Continuing Education Conference: "Transforming Community Pharmacy Practice through Collaboration, Research and Innovation" could not have been more relevant as pharmacy practice has evolved from the days of traditional medicine, to that of apothecaries, to when pharmacy education started, and more recently to the era of clinical pharmacy where practitioners play more direct roles in patient care and then the era of pharmacotherapy focused on optimising medication use and treatment outcomes.

He said pharmacists have had a huge involvement in research and data use alongside pharmacogenomics for more precise interventions, stating that all these have added up over the years and are still a part of them.

"The current realities involve the use of Artificial intelligence and machine learning, telemedicine, and lots more revolutionising all aspects of human endeavour, with healthcare delivery not being an exception. So where are we in all these in our dear State and Country?

He said the need to adapt to change defined the essence of the Continuous Educational Conference, CEC, 2025 as it is a constant phenomenon, with the constant changes in the operating environment, regular innovations in the practice space, evolving global trends in healthcare, more data driven decision making, involvement of digital technology, block chain and artificial in the present world, the only option open to everyone that intends making a mark in life and practice is to innovate, and differentiate.

He said ACPN members should go beyond knowing about innovations, but understand the place of the innovations and acquire the experiential knowledge of their workings and application so that the values can impact on their practices and businesses. "Disrupting systems require being dynamic, flexible, innovative and ready to embrace change"