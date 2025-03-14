Gambia: As Deadline Looms, NGOs Decry EU Migration Approach Against Gambians

13 March 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By Alhagie Mbye

Non-Governmental Organisations and other human rights groups have jointly denounced the "retributive and punishing tactics" against Gambians and other asylum seekers as the block finally unveiled its long-awaited draft against affected migrants.

The bitter spat between the two partners was made public following announcement by the European Commissioner for Migration and Home Affairs that it will "go ahead" with a draft of the new legislation.

The Point also understands that the legislation contains stricter provisions against Gambians and other affected asylum seekers whose applications are either rejected or disallowed.

Despite the criticisms over the content of the draft, the EU fervently argued that the "reform is balanced, responsible and coherent ...".

Nevertheless, right bodies contended that it is not only punitive but also "seriously strengthens dangerous stereotypes against genuine people".

The Commission also rejected allegations for "failing" to effectively carry out a proper assessment before final presentation the draft.

Yet, this correspondent found out that the plan unveiled few hours ago, would adversely affect several Gambians waiting for an outcome of their various immigration status.

Also, it is now more likely that those who "refuse to cooperate with authorities" would encounter "tougher penalties".

The new legislation as previously reported by the Point also amongst others would include provisions for amplified deportations of rejected asylum seekers.

Conversely, the Commission will not lead the creation or administration of any facility to transfer migrants but would instead allow respective governments to decide for themselves.

