Somalia: Defense Minister - Over 150 Al-Shabaab Militants Killed in Airstrikes in Southern Somalia

13 March 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali Defense Minister, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, announced that more than 150 Al-Shabaab militants were killed in airstrikes carried out in southern Somalia over the past 48 hours.

The strikes targeted areas where the militants had been hiding.

Nur urged the public to avoid areas under Al-Shabaab control, warning that military operations would continue to target the group.

"The airstrikes were successful, and over 150 Al-Shabaab members lost their lives in the operation," the minister said. "We continue to urge civilians to stay away from areas where the enemy is present. They are being targeted."

The announcement comes as Al-Shabaab has stepped up its attacks in the central and southern regions of Somalia, attempting to regain control of territories previously lost to Somali and allied forces.

