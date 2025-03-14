Somalia's PM Chairs Cabinet Meeting to Discuss Security and Key Appointments

13 March 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre, chaired a cabinet meeting where key issues concerning the country's security and ongoing operations against Al-Shabaab were discussed.

The meeting focused on efforts to accelerate military operations aimed at liberating areas controlled by Al-Shabaab militants, with notable successes reported from both the Somali National Army and local militia forces.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal from the Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation for the appointment of the Director-General and Deputy Director-General of the Somali Agricultural and Irrigation Services.

Abdi Mohamed Hussein was appointed as the Director-General, while Mr. Liban Abdi Hassan was named Deputy Director-General.

Additionally, the meeting saw the endorsement of a memorandum of understanding between Somalia and Azerbaijan on matters concerning oil and gas, as well as the adoption of the Labor Center Charter for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

