Nigeria: Millions of Nigerians Still Struggle With Poor Internet Access - Minister

As FG moves to expand connectivity to underserved

The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, yesterday acknowledged that despite advancements in digital technology, millions of Nigerians, particularly in rural areas, still struggle with limited or no access to reliable internet.

He said that the Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening collaboration and expanding digital connectivity in underserved communities.

Speaking at the Industry-Focused Stakeholder Engagement Session of the Universal Service Provision Fund, USPF, held in Lagos, he noted that poor infrastructure and low digital literacy continue to hinder participation in the digital economy, restricting opportunities for education, business growth, and innovation.

To address these challenges, Dr. Tijani said that 'the government has introduced various innovative measures to accelerate broadband penetration and digital infrastructure development.

"While significant strides have been made over the past 25 years, more work remains to be done to ensure universal connectivity.

"The Universal Service Provision Fund has been instrumental in our mission to extend connectivity to these communities. "Through infrastructure expansion, local innovation, and inclusive policies, we align with President Bola Tinubu's vision of enabling meaningful and affordable connectivity for all Nigerians."

According to him, "To accelerate universal access to digital services, the federal government has introduced several transformative projects, including Project BRIDGE (90,000 km fibre optic expansion) - expanding broadband access nationwide; Project 774 - providing high-speed internet to all local government secretariats."

Other measures include the Universal Access Project - aiming to connect over 20 million Nigerians; the National Broadband Alliance of Nigeria, NBAN - promoting public-private partnerships for broadband expansion; and the 3 Million Technical Talent Programme, 3MTT - building Nigeria's digital workforce.

"These initiatives are designed not just to improve infrastructure but to empower individuals and businesses, unlocking Nigeria's $1 trillion digital economy potential," the minister added.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, emphasized that sustainable progress in digital inclusion requires collaboration between the government, private sector, and development partners.

He called for a multi-stakeholder approach to develop innovative financing models to attract investment in rural telecommunications.

Dr. Maida said: "We must work together to build a resilient and sustainable telecommunications infrastructure that empowers millions of Nigerians. Collaboration remains the cornerstone of progress in this sector.

"Together, we can make digital connectivity a fundamental right, not a privilege. No community should be left in the digital dark," he added.