Nigeria: Zamfara Collaborates With Chinese Firms to Boost Security, Agriculture, Transport, Mining Sectors

Zamfara State government has entered into partnership with Chinese firms to secure advanced surveillance technology and enhance the state's agriculture, transportation and mining sectors

A Government House statement explained that the development is part of fallout of Governor Dauda Lawal's recent working visit to China where his delegation engaged with Zhong Zhao International Group, Phoenix Wings, Shenzhen HighGreat Innovation Technology Development Co. Ltd and Xiamen Magnetic North Technology Co. Ltd, for collaboration in key sectors of the Zamfara economy.

The statement on Wednesday signed by the Governor's spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said that a group of Chinese industrialists were at the Government House Gusau, "as a follow-up to the engagement in China.

"Mr. Tang Zhangwei led a group of companies to Zamfara State to foster bilateral collaboration in critical sectors to drive economic growth."

According to the Governor, "I want to welcome you to Zamfara State. In February, I led a delegation to China to meet with companies in various sectors and explore what they had to offer. It was a very intensive trip.

"We partnered with Zhong Zhao International Group, which specializes in organic fertilizer and mechanized farming. They focus on producing organic fertilizers and health technology R&D. We signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to train local farmers in organic farming practices, using advanced machinery and technology transfer to establish organic fertilizer plants in Zamfara State.

"The Zamfara delegation partnered with Phoenix Wings, a Chinese firm specializing in security surveillance technology, including drones. "Together, they will develop strategies to deploy advanced systems addressing banditry, kidnapping, and security challenges in Zamfara State.

"In our meeting with the Shenzhen HighGreat Innovation Technology Development Co., Ltd, we discussed Innovation, Robotics, and Drone Display Technology.

"We engaged Xiamen Magnetic North Technology Co., Ltd. and Xiamen King Long United Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. Proposals were made to develop modern transport hubs and introduce mass transit systems to improve mobility within and outside the state.

"Additionally, we held a successful meeting with WEICAI LOVOL International Trading Company, which focuses on Smart Agriculture, Integrated Management Platforms, and Tractors.

"The Zamfara delegation met with the Tibet Ming Company to discuss increased investment in mining, emphasizing sustainable practices, social responsibility, and modern technology to enhance mineral exploration in Zamfara State."

Earlier, the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Mallam Abubakar Nakwada, who was part of the state's delegation to China, highlighted the achievements of their working visit.

He said: "We had a very productive working visit to China and the outcome is evident today with the arrival of a high-level group of companies in Zamfara State."