Nigeria: Community Leader Calls for Restraint Amidst Akpabio-Natasha Feud

A Community leader in Kaduna State,Alhaji Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani, has said that the Nigerian Senate, funded by taxpayer money, should prioritize the welfare of the citizens it represents rather than indulging in personal grievances.

In a statement titled 'From personal grievances to public responsibility, a call for focus amidst the Akpabio and Natasha harassment case', Danfulani said as a devoted member of the APC, his commitment to Nigeria transcended party lines.

"I find myself deeply disappointed by the recent debates in the National Assembly, particularly in the Red Chamber. While senators in other countries engage in discussions focused on national development, our Senate seems preoccupied with personal disputes between Senator Natasha and Senate President Akpabio," he said.

According to Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani from Afaka Ward, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, "it is disheartening to witness such distractions when the pressing concerns of the common man--access to roads, healthcare, education, and security--remain unaddressed."

" The Red Chamber, funded by taxpayer money, should prioritize the welfare of the citizens it represents rather than indulging in personal grievances."

"What is even more frustrating is the sight of senators who have remained silent on critical issues, only to find their voices when defending party leaders or engaging in trivial debates. This is not what the people expect from their representatives. The masses often place blame on the President for the challenges we face, but it is imperative to hold our legislators accountable for their roles in governance."

'It is time for our lawmakers to refocus their efforts on the needs of the nation. As citizens, we must remain vigilant and actively engage with our representatives, ensuring they prioritize the issues that truly matter to the grassroots. Together, we can demand better from our leaders and work towards a brighter future for Nigeria," he concluded.