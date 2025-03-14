Nigeria: Tinubu's Meeting With Lagos Lawmakers Ended Speakership Speculations - APC

14 March 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu, Lagos

The meeting between President Bola Tinubu and Lagos State House of Assembly lawmakers has resolved the leadership crisis that rocked the assembly for over 50 days, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has confirmed.

The crisis began with the impeachment of Speaker Mudashiru Obasa on January 13, 2025, and his subsequent reinstatement on March 3 after Mojisola Meranda, who replaced him, resigned under pressure.

APC spokesman, Hon. Seye Oladejo, stated that the meeting ended all speculations about the speakership. "The matter has been put to an end. The President addressed all issues, and the lawmakers are happy with the resolution," he said.

Oladejo emphasized Tinubu's role as a unifying figure, adding, "The President is our leader, and everyone defers to him. He ensured a fair hearing for all parties, and normalcy will return to the assembly."

"Obasa is not going anywhere. He will remain as Speaker, as decided by the President. The meeting was aimed at permanently resolving the crisis," a source familiar with the outcome of the meeting said.

Another source confirmed that Obasa has committed to fostering unity among lawmakers, avoiding intimidation or witch-hunts over the leadership tussle. As part of the agreement, he is expected to withdraw his suit against Meranda and other lawmakers involved in his impeachment.

