Nigeria: Bill for Early Voting Passes Second Reading in Senate

14 March 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Itodo Daniel Sule

A bill to amend the Electoral Act 2022, providing for early voting in elections, has passed its second reading in the Senate.

Sponsored by Sen. Abdulaziz Yar'adua (APC-Katsina), the bill seeks to enfranchise Nigerians who are unable to vote on Election Day due to official duties, such as INEC officials, security personnel, journalists, and observers.

Leading the debate on Thursday, Yar'adua highlighted that over one million citizens involved in election duties are currently disenfranchised because they are deployed far from their registered polling units.

"This bill seeks to correct that by making provisions for early voting for such citizens," he said, arguing that excluding these individuals undermines the integrity of the electoral process.

Yar'adua emphasized that the bill would enhance Nigeria's democracy by ensuring all eligible citizens can participate in elections, regardless of their professional obligations on Election Day.

Deputy Senate President Sen. Jibrin Barau, who presided over the plenary, referred the bill to the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters for further legislative action. The committee is expected to report back within four weeks.

