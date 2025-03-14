Nigeria: Senate's Handling of Akpoti-Uduagha's Petition Damages Nigeria's Reputation - Ex-Lawmaker

A former House of Representatives' member, Hon. Bernard Mikko, has warned that Senate's decision to suspend Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduagha and dismiss her petition against Senate President Godswill Akpabio tarnishes Nigeria's democratic reputation globally.

Mikko, a former PDP governorship aspirant in Rivers State, said the incident highlights systemic issues, particularly calling it a glaring example of Nigeria's democratic shortcomings.

Senator Akpoti-Uduagha (PDP, Kogi Central) was suspended for six months following a standoff with Senate President Godswill Akpabio over seating arrangements during plenary. She had also accused Akpabio of sexual harassment and petitioned the Senate, which rejected her claims. Frustrated, she escalated the matter to the United Nations, drawing international attention to Nigeria's legislative practices.

"By silencing Natasha, the Senate has exposed our flaws to the international community. This isn't good for our country or the National Assembly," he said.

Mikko argued that the Senate should have addressed the issue internally. "There should be mechanisms for resolving such disputes. Natasha should have been heard, and a decision made based on parliamentary ethics," he said.

Recalling a similar incident in 1999, Mikko noted, "When allegations arose against then-Speaker Buhari, I moved a motion that he couldn't be a judge in his own case. He stepped aside. The Senate should have held an executive session to address Natasha's allegations as a National Assembly matter."

Senate defends decision, cites procedural issues

However, the Senate, in a letter read by Hon. Kafilat Ogbara at the Inter-Parliamentary Union meeting, defended its decision, stating that Akpoti-Uduagha's petition failed to meet procedural requirements. "No petition can be considered without following due process," the letter stated.

The Senate denied that her suspension was linked to the petition, claiming it was due to "misconduct and unruly behavior." It cited five reasons, including refusing to sit in her assigned seat, speaking without recognition, and making disrespectful remarks against Senate leadership.

Similarly, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Ogun West) added that Akpoti-Uduagha did not exhaust internal grievance mechanisms before filing a lawsuit. "Her petition cannot be entertained until the court decides on her suit," he said.

Akpabio warns of long-term consequences

Meanwhile, the Senate has again passed a vote of confidence on the Senate President. This is the second time the senators will be expressing confidence in the leadership of the Senate President in the past two weeks.

On his part, the Senate President expressed concern that the controversy could discourage women's inclusion in governance.

"Her actions may deter politicians from appointing women to high-ranking positions," he said during plenary on Thursday, while urging his colleagues not to generalise her attitude on all women.

"We remain in peace and make room for her to understand that what she is doing will discourage other men from picking women," he said.

Akpabio criticised Akpoti-Uduagha for escalating the matter internationally without allowing the Senate or courts to address it.