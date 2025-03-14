Nigeria: Troops Kill 74 Terrorists, Arrest 130 Others, Rescue 61 Hostages

A total of 74 terrorists have been killed, while 130 others were arrested and 61 hostages rescued by the Nigerian troops on internal operations across the nation within one week.

Defence Headquarters (DHQ) disclosed this through a statement by the Director Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye.

Maj.-Gen. Kangye added that the troops also arrested 31suspected oil thieves and recovered stolen products worth N1,008,750,901.00 between February 5 and March 13, 2025.

He further said that troops within the period under review also recovered 71 and 1,289 assorted weapons and ammunition respectively.

Kangye gave a breakdown of recovered weapons to include 32 AK47 rifles, 15 locally fabricated guns, 9 dane guns, 3 pump action guns, 2 locally fabricated pistols and 10 other assorted arms.

Other items recovered include 1,133 assorted rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and 69 live cartridges.

Meanwhile in the Niger Delta, troops recovered 675,266 litres of stolen crude oil, 312,593 litres of illegally refined AGO and 4,500 litres of DPK.

Additionally, troops discovered and destroyed 51 crude oil cooking ovens, 49 dugout pits, 43 boats, 28 storage tanks, 131 drums and 56 illegal refining sites.

Other items recovered include 4 pumping machines, 4 tricycles, 3 motorcycles, 7 mobile phones and 8 vehicles amongst others.