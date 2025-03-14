Nigeria: Police Recover Headless Corpse of Teenager in Jigawa, Begin Probe

The police in Jigawa say its operatives have begun investigation into the circumstances around the headless corpse of a teenager found on the side of the road in Jikas-Dabaja village of Gwaram local government area of the state.

SP Lawan Shiisu, the command's spokesperson, made this known in a statement in Dutse.

Shiisu said that the teenager's corpse was found at the scene of the incident at about 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

"On Wednesday at about 2200 hrs, the Divisional Police Headquarters Gwaram informed us about a corpse in Jikas-Dabaja village, Gwaram LGA.

"A team of policemen rushed to the scene, and on arrival, they discovered a headless corpse. The corpse also had his private parts removed.

"The corpse was later identified as that of a 14-year-old Almajiri, who went missing two years earlier," Shiisu said.

He explained that the victim's relatives were contacted after being certified dead by the medical doctor on call.

"The remains was released to them for burial.

"Investigations are ongoing with a view to apprehending the perpetrators," he said.

In another development, Shiisu said that the police was also investigating the death of a 22-year-old bride in Hadejia local government area.

Shiisu said the deceased, identified as Zainab Ibrahim, died from throat cuts five weeks after her marriage.

He added that the victim was rushed to the General Hospital in Hadejia, where a medical doctor on call pronounced her dead.

The spokesman said investigation has since begun and efforts were being stepped up to apprehend the perpetrators of the heinous act. (NAN)