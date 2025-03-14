Nigeria: Maiduguri Airport Now International - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has approved the upgrade of Maiduguri airport to international status, completing the establishment of international airports across all six geo-political zones of the country. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, made this public yesterday via his verified X handle, @SundayDareSD.

The move was expected to boost economic activities and enhance regional connectivity in the North-east.

With the upgrade, Maiduguri airport joined the ranks of international airports in Nigeria, improving access for travellers and facilitating trade and investment in the region.

Dare also confirmed the official take-off of the African Aviation and Aerospace University (AAAU) in Abuja.

In a related development, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, received the Ambassador of Namibia to Nigeria, H.E. Humphrey D. Geiseb, in his office in Abuja.

Their interaction revolved around the existing Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and Namibia and potential collaborations to enhance aviation connectivity between the two nations.

Geiseb, during the visit, highlighted the historical importance of Air Namibia's operations between the two countries, stating that the national carrier previously connected Lagos to Accra and played a key role in facilitating travel between Namibia and Nigeria.

The specialised institution is set to advance aviation and aerospace education, positioning Nigeria as a key player in the sector within Africa.

The university is expected to provide world-class training in aviation management, aerospace engineering, and other related disciplines, contributing to the development of highly skilled professionals in the industry.

Dare, in the tweet on X, stated inter alia, "President Tinubu has approved the upgrade of the Maiduguri airport to the status of an international airport. This completes the round of international airports across the country with each geo-political zone having an airport.

"Equally, the African Aviation and Aerospace University, AAAU, takes off in Abuja."

However, Geiseb said Air Namibia faced financial difficulties and was eventually forced to cease operations following a government bailout.

He emphasised that currently it remained challenging to directly connect Windhoek, Namibia's capital, with Nigeria, with travellers having to transit through Addis Ababa.

"While there are occasional flights via TAG Airlines, they are not frequent enough to meet the demand for seamless travel between the two nations," he said.

The ambassador expressed his country's desire to partner with Nigerian airlines to restore direct connectivity, citing ongoing discussions with Air Peace.

He encouraged Keyamo to engage with domestic airlines to explore potential collaboration opportunities.

Geiseb assured the minister that he would engage his counterpart, Namibia's Minister of Aviation, to arrange a possible visit to further strengthen the aviation cooperation between both countries.

In response, Keyamo expressed his support and shared a personal experience regarding the challenges in establishing direct flights in the region.

He referenced the successful Algeria/Lagos/Cameroon flight route, which was initiated after the Algerian ambassador proposed a direct connection, despite the close proximity between Nigeria and Cameroon.

The minister also mentioned that one of Nigeria's fast-rising domestic carriers, Xejet, which currently operated Sierra Leone's national carrier, Air Sierra Leone, could be a potential partner in that venture.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Additionally, the minister raised the issue of visa challenges between Nigeria and Namibia, recalling his own recent difficulties obtaining a visa, despite holding a diplomatic passport.

He urged the ambassador to work towards resolving the issues to facilitate smoother travel and to open doors for more trade and investment relations between the two countries.

Keyamo and Geiseb agreed to collaborate on the matters to improve bilateral ties.

The visit marked a significant step in fostering closer aviation and diplomatic relations between Nigeria and Namibia, with both parties saying they are committed to exploring new opportunities that will benefit their countries' aviation sectors and promote greater economic cooperation.