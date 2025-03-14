Nigeria: Niger Delta Youth Threaten to Shut Down Oil Production Over Alleged Harassment of Akpabio

The youth described the verbal attacks on Mr Akpabio since the suspension of Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan became a public discourse, as an attempt to undermine a prominent Niger Delta leader.

Some Niger Delta youth have warned that they would shut down oil production if Nigerians, particularly northern leaders, continue to blame the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, for the suspension of Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, from the Senate.

The youth,, under the aegis of Amalgamated Southern Nigeria Youths Forum, described the verbal attacks on Mr Akpabio since the suspension of Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan became a public discourse, as an attempt to undermine a prominent Niger Delta leader.

President of the Forum, Victor Oleh, made the warning at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

Mr Oleh insisted that youth in the Niger Delta would not tolerate further attacks on Mr Akpabio.

Threat to oil production

The group's president warned that his members would mobilise to disrupt oil production across the Niger Delta region, if Nigerians continue to hurl abusive words on the senate president over the suspension of Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan from the Senate.

He noted that they are aware of the individuals and corporations benefiting from the region's vast oil resources and would not hesitate to take drastic action.

"If northern leaders continue to harass Akpabio, we will shut down oil production. We know the names of oil block owners, and we will not allow them to continue exploiting our resources while undermining our leaders," he said.

The senate president has recently claimed that certain individuals from Kwara and Adamawa States wanted him removed from office because he hails from the Niger Delta region.

While Mr Akpabio did not mention names, his statement appeared to target a former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, both of whom had urged him to submit to an open probe into the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him.

Messrs Saraki and Atiku are the only prominent people from Kwara and Adamawa who had publicly advised Mr Akpabio to submit himself for open investigation into the sexual harassment allegations.

Kwara is a state in the North-central, while Adamawa state is located in the North-east of Nigeria.

Mr Saraki said he stood by his earlier advice and insisted that his position was driven solely by the need to protect the credibility of the Senate and not political or ethnic sentiments.

Northern interests exploiting ethnic politics

At the press briefing, Mr Oleh accused northern politicians of using ethnic politics to destabilise the Niger Delta, despite relying heavily on the region's crude oil for national revenue.

"We will not sit back while northern interests exploit ethnic politics to destabilise our leadership. If these attacks continue, we have the capacity to respond in ways that will shake the nation."

He criticised what he described as an economic imbalance, where revenue from crude oil and gas benefits the entire country, while profits from gold, lithium, and other mineral resources found in the North are kept within the region.

"You take revenue from our crude oil and gas but keep the profits from gold, lithium, and other minerals to yourselves. This injustice must stop," he added.

Agenda to destabilise Niger Delta

The forum's president also claimed that there is a coordinated plan to weaken the Niger Delta's political influence, and that Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan's sexual harassment allegations against Mr Akpabio were part of this larger agenda.

"This agenda was handed to Senator Natasha to execute, but it has failed woefully. The false sexual harassment allegation is dead on arrival."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Oleh argued that Kogi State located in the North-central of Nigeria, hosted five Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plants, while the Niger Delta, despite being the primary source of crude oil, is not considered in the development of such projects.

"You cannot have five LNG plants in Kogi State without considering the Niger Delta. We will not allow this injustice," he added.

Call for presidential action

The forum's president called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene and caution those plotting against Mr Akpabio.

He warned that any further attempt to remove Mr Akpabio from office would be strongly resisted.

"Mr President, it is our right to hold the Senate presidency. Any further attempts to remove Akpabio will be met with serious resistance," Mr Oleh said.