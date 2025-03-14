Liberia: Government Pledges Fresh Funding for Coastal Defense Project

Monrovia — The Liberian government has renewed its commitment to funding the long-stalled Monrovia Metropolitan Climate Resilience Project, a crucial initiative designed to combat coastal erosion and protect vulnerable communities from the devastating effects of climate change.

Deputy Minister for Economic Management at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Dehpue Zuo, disclosed this commitment on Thursday, March 13, 2025, when he appeared before the House of Representatives.

The project, launched in 2021 as a joint effort by the Green Climate Fund (GCF), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the Liberian government, was designed to enhance climate resilience in Monrovia's coastal areas. However, implementation stalled due to Liberia's failure to meet its financial obligations.

Funding Shortfalls and Delays

Under the original agreement, the GCF pledged $17.3 million, UNDP committed $1.6 million, while Liberia was expected to contribute $6.8 million, comprising both cash and in-kind support such as labor and materials.

Zuo revealed that before the current administration took office in February 2024, Liberia had contributed only $50,000 of its required $2.4 million cash commitment. This failure led international partners to suspend disbursements, effectively halting the project.

"Since the project started in 2021, commitments were made by all parties. However, the Green Climate Fund's disbursements were contingent upon Liberia's financial contribution, which had not been met," Zuo explained.

Government's Renewed Commitment

To jumpstart the project, the new administration has allocated $500,000 in the 2024 budget as an initial installment and plans to contribute an additional $500,000 annually over the next four years to meet its $2.4 million obligation.

Zuo assured lawmakers that the Ministry of Finance has now embedded the counterpart funding into the national budget to avoid further delays.

"The Ministry is committed to ensuring that this project is fully implemented," he said, emphasizing that beyond infrastructure, the initiative is essential to preventing more people from being pushed into poverty due to recurring flooding and erosion.

A Costly Delay

The project's prolonged suspension has left coastal communities increasingly vulnerable, with seasonal floods causing severe damage and economic losses. Montserrado County District 7 Representative Emmanuel Dahn warned that further delays could exacerbate the situation, making rehabilitation efforts even more expensive.

Zuo acknowledged the inherited challenges but reiterated the government's determination to fulfill its obligations and see the project through to completion.

"We recognize the setbacks, but this administration is committed to honoring Liberia's commitment," he affirmed.

The Monrovia Coastal Defense Project remains a cornerstone of Liberia's broader climate resilience strategy, aimed at safeguarding lives, property, and economic activities along the nation's fragile coastline.

EPA Director Highlights Implementation Challenges

Dr. Emmanuel Urey Yarkpawolo, Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), underscored the critical role of the Green Climate Fund in global climate mitigation efforts, noting that Liberia secured funding through this initiative to address its coastal defense challenges.

"The project is being implemented by the EPA with support from other ministries, including the Ministry of Public Works and the Ministry of Mines and Energy," Dr. Yarkpawolo said. "However, disbursements were paused due to Liberia's failure to meet its financial obligations."

He explained that the government's inability to fulfill its $2.5 million cash commitment for research and planning significantly delayed progress. However, following a renewed push by the new administration, funds were released, enabling key breakthroughs.

"We have now completed the initial design phase of the project, which includes a new bicycle lane and other coastal protection measures for West Point," he disclosed. "We have also triggered the next disbursement from the GCF, totaling over $2 million, and are moving forward with implementation."

Despite this progress, Dr. Yarkpawolo pointed to an additional funding gap of $7.3 million due to improvements in the project's design, which extends its scope to ensure long-term sustainability.

"We are committed to achieving the project's objectives, but additional funding will be needed to fully address the impacts of climate change on Liberia's coastline," he noted.