Somalia: At Least 41 Al-Shabaab Members Killed in a Joint Operation, Says NISA

Mogadishu, Somalia — At least 41 Al-Shabaab militants, including senior members, were killed in a series of airstrikes conducted by Somali military forces in coordination with the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) on Thursday.

According to a statement from NISA, the first strike targeted a gathering of 29 Al-Shabaab fighters in the Boos-Hareeri area of Middle Shabelle, effectively eliminating the group. A second strike in the Jambaluul area of Lower Shabelle killed an additional 12 militants.

"These operations are part of our ongoing efforts to degrade the capabilities of the Al-Shabaab group," NISA said in its statement, describing the airstrikes as a significant blow to the extremist group. The agency also issued a warning to civilians, urging them to stay clear of areas where Al-Shabaab militants are known to hide as security forces continue their operations.

The airstrikes come amid heightened military activity in the Middle and Lower Shabelle regions, as well as Hiiraan, following an increase in Al-Shabaab attacks on Somali army bases. The militant group has recently escalated its offensive against government forces, prompting a stronger response from the Somali military.

The Somali government has vowed to continue its offensive against Al-Shabaab, with the aim of dismantling the group's remaining strongholds across the country.