Nigeria: We Have Given 42,000 Students Free Corrective Glasses, Says Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has said about 42,000 students and pupils of both secondary and public primary schools have received corrective eyeglasses free of charge to aid their academic pursuits.

Adeleke made this known in Osogbo during the presentation of corrective glasses and drugs to the pupils and the distribution of free medical equipment to Osun State Health Insurance (OHIS) accredited government hospitals in the state.

He explained that out of 345,000 pupils and students screened for eye problems across the state, over 42,000 of those identified with visual impairments have been given necessary interventions, including corrective eyeglasses, essential medications, and, where required, surgical procedures.

The Governor stressed that his administration is just starting the intervention with public schools as a pilot phase, assuring that the good gesture will soon be extended to private schools to ensure no child is left behind.

Adeleke, who also unveiled multi-million naira worth of medical equipment acquired through the OSHIA for accredited government health facilities under the Osun Health Insurance Scheme (OHIS), added that the investment aims to ensure that all enrollees receive the highest standard of medical care.

His words: "Our administration remains resolute in revitalising the health sector. In fulfilment of our promises, we have fully approved the training allowance for resident doctors and implemented the full COMMESS and CONHESS salary structures for health workers, ensuring they receive their entitlements promptly. We have also embarked on a massive renovation and upgrading of healthcare facilities across the state.

"In just two years, 200 out of the 332 focal Primary Health Centres have been modernised, and the remaining ones will soon follow. In furtherance of these efforts, our government has enrolled over 25,000 pensioners into the Osun Health Insurance Scheme free of charge, ensuring that our senior citizens receive quality healthcare," Adeleke posited.