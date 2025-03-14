Nigeria: 'I Will Be SDP Flagbearer in 2027' - 2023 Candidate Sends Message to Defectors

Amid the defection wave to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, the party's presidential candidate in 2023, has announced his 2027 presidential ambition.

Adewole, speaking on Arise Television's 'The Morning Show' on Friday, March 14, 2025, expressed confidence that, regardless of the political stature of politicians defecting to the party, he would be their presidential candidate in the next election.

When asked if he's worried about the 'heavy-weight' politicians joining the SDP, Adewole said he is not worried by the claim that the high-profile politicians defecting to the party can push him aside.

Adewole's comment follows Malam Nasir El-Rufai's defection to the party after the latter's open criticisms of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and subsequent resignation.

Following his defection, El-Rufai has been making political moves to woo some politicians to his new party.

However, the 2023 SDP flagbearer said he is not afraid or threatened by the defectors, adding that every party member knows he will contest again.

"Let us understand something. I don't worry about that; everybody who is coming in knows I will run in 2027."

He added, "Any coward who will feel threatened by people coming to his party can not be president."

Adewole also said President Bola Tinubu will be defeated in 2027, and an SDP president will emerge.

"Tinubu is going to be removed from power, that one is sure, and there would be an SDP president," he asserted.

On coalition, he said the SDP is not yet discussing alliances with any party, adding that political parties that want a coalition can approach the party.

