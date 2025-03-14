Nigeria: Akpabio, Akpoti-Uduaghan Fight Distracts From Nigerians' Suffering - Deji Adeyanju

Abuja — Human rights lawyer and activist, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, has condemned the ongoing political feud between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, labelling it a distraction from the pressing economic hardships faced by ordinary Nigerians.

Adeyanju made these remarks during a press briefing in Abuja on Friday, where he criticised the Senate for prioritising personal disputes over urgent national issues.

He highlighted the silence of key senators, including Akpabio and Akpoti-Uduaghan, during critical debates on policies that have exacerbated the cost-of-living crisis. Adeyanju emphasised that both lawmakers supported the Tinubu administration's controversial decisions without offering meaningful opposition.

The activist further condemned the Senate's lack of unified resistance to policies detrimental to the populace, pointing out that even opposition parties have failed to challenge the government. He cited the recent suspension of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan by the Senate Ethics Committee as an example of how internal squabbles are overshadowing national concerns.

"The feud between Akpabio and Akpoti-Uduaghan is a mere distraction," he stated. "While Nigerians are grappling with soaring electricity tariffs, increased taxes and the removal of fuel subsidies, the Senate is preoccupied with personal grievances.

"When electricity tariffs were raised by over 300% and fuel subsidies were abolished, these senators did not object. Instead, they chose silence while Nigerians bore the brunt of these anti-people policies.

"The Senate's focus on personal disputes has diverted attention from critical matters, such as the tax reform bill and the economic struggles of both businesses and citizens. This is unacceptable at a time when Nigerians are in dire need of leadership."

Adeyanju also questioned the timing of the feud, asking why senators remained silent during discussions on policies that have intensified inflation and diminished purchasing power. He called for transparency and accountability, urging Senator Akpoti-Udughan to provide credible evidence to support her allegations of harassment.

"If Senator Akpoti-Udughan believes she has been wronged, she must present evidence. However, we must not lose sight of the bigger picture--Nigerians are suffering, and the Senate must prioritise addressing their needs," he emphasised.

In addition to the economic crisis, Adeyanju highlighted other pressing issues, such as the case of a young man in Adamawa, Sunday Jackson, who is facing death sentence, arguing that such matters deserve more attention than the current political controversy.

"There are far more urgent issues, like the case of a young man in Adamawa facing a death sentence. These are the matters that should be at the forefront of our national discourse," he said.

Adeyanju also criticised the government's approach to taxation, arguing that increasing taxes on struggling businesses would further harm the economy. Instead, he advocated for tax breaks to support companies and stimulate economic growth.

"Taxation is not the solution to our economic problems," Adeyanju asserted. "The government should be providing tax breaks to businesses, not suffocating them with additional taxes."