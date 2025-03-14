Africa: Bonsu Baah Earns First Ghana Call-Up As Partey Returns for World Cup Qualifiers

Christopher Bonsu Baah has earned his maiden call-up to the Ghana national team as head coach Otto Addo named a 23-man squad for the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

The talented 20-year-old winger, who plays for Belgian side Genk, has been rewarded for his impressive performances in Europe and will have a chance to showcase his skills on the international stage.

Adding further strength to the Black Stars is the return of Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, who has been absent from national duty due to injuries.

Partey's last appearance for Ghana came over a year ago, and his comeback provides a massive boost to Addo's midfield options.

With over 50 international caps, his experience will be crucial as Ghana aims to solidify its position in Group I.

Otto Addo Mixes Experience with Fresh Talent

While Partey's return headlines the squad announcement, Addo has also retained several key names, including Kamaldeen Sulemana, who is back in the squad after recovering from an injury.

The Southampton winger's pace and dribbling ability will be an asset in Ghana's attack.

Also making a return is Jerry Afriyie of CD Lugo, who impressed in a match against Niger last year.

His inclusion further strengthens Ghana's attacking options, which will be key in their bid to secure back-to-back victories in this international window.

Three home-based players have also been named in the squad: Benjamin Asare (Hearts of Oak), Kamaradini Mamudu (Medeama SC), and Razak Simpson (Nations FC).

Ghana's Road to Qualification Continues

The Black Stars currently sit second in Group I with nine points from four matches, level with leaders Comoros.

Ghana began their campaign with a narrow 1-0 win over Madagascar before suffering a setback against Comoros.

However, they bounced back in June 2024 with victories over Mali and the Central African Republic to keep their World Cup dream alive.

With only the group winners securing automatic qualification for the 2026 World Cup, the upcoming matches are crucial.

Ghana will host Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21, before traveling to Morocco to face Madagascar on Monday, March 24.

Otto Addo's squad will assemble on March 17 for four days of training ahead of the first match.

With a mix of experienced internationals and emerging talents, the Black Stars will be determined to maintain momentum and take another step toward securing their place in the next World Cup

Squad

Goalkeepers:

Lawrence Ati-Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Joseph Wollacott (Crawley Town), Benjamin Asare (Hearts of Oak).

Defenders:

Gideon Mensah (AJ Auxerre), Ebenezer Annan (Red Star Belgrade), Mohammed Salisu (AS Monaco), Jerome Opoku (Istanbul Basaksehir), Alexander Djiku (Fenerbahçe), Jonas Adjetey (FC Basel), Razak Simpson (Nations FC), Kingsley Schindler (Samsunspor), Kamaradini Mamudu (Medeama SC).

Midfielders:

Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Elisha Owusu (AJ Auxerre), Abu Francis (Cercle Brugge), Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United), Ernest Nuamah (Olympique Lyon).

Forwards:

Antoine Semenyo (AFC Bournemouth), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Southampton), Jordan Ayew (Leicester City), Jerry Afriyie (CD Lugo), Iñaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Christopher Bonsu Baah (Genk).