Ghana: Climate Crisis in Northern Ghana - 2.6m People to Migrate South By 2050 ...If Temp Trend Continues - Research

About 2.6million people are projected to migrate down south from northern Ghana by 2050 if the current temperature trends continue, researchers have warned.

Furthermore, the research said a decline in crop yield by one metric tonne per hectare could trigger an additional 350,000 climate-induced migrations.

Researchers have warned about the deepening climate crisis and its impact on northern Ghana, emphasising the urgent need for practical, inclusive and targeted interventions to build resilience, reduce vulnerability, and mitigate forced migration.

Presenting a summary of the research findings, at the graduation of 18 students of the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) in Accra on Wednesday under the Resilience Against Climate Change Social Transformation Research and Policy Advocacy (REACH-STR) project, the Regional Researcher of the Institute, William Quarmine, painted a grim picture of what lay ahead if action was not taken.

"By 2050, temperature will rise by 1.5°C, rainfall will drop and become more erratic, and sea levels will rise even higher. These changes could displace 45,000 people annually through flooding and coastal erosion," he warned.

He added that water-borne diseases could rise, agriculture may lose up to two per cent of its value, and the electricity system which is largely water-based may suffer increased disruptions.

"Our research shows that climate change is a real, lived experience for households in northern Ghana," he said.

The research--conducted in the Savannah and Upper West regions--found that men adapt mainly through climate-smart agriculture while women increasingly rely on off-farm strategies such as trade and savings. Migration emerged as another widespread adaptation strategy, adopted by both men and women.

Project

Mr Quarmine explained that these findings came from the REACH-STR) project under the broader EU-Ghana Agricultural Programme (EUGAP), which focuses on market-oriented agriculture, infrastructure development, and resilience against climate change.

The researchers are 19 Ghanaian scholars supported under the REACH-STR project, who conducted studies in four areas, namely gender, migration, climate resilience and policy action, to help build climate-resilient communities through research, education, and policy advocacy.

The initiative, funded by the European Union (EU) and implemented by IWMI, marks a critical milestone in Ghana's climate-resilience journey.

Gender disparities, climate migration and food security

Mr David Quaye, another scholar, examined the interlinkages between climate change, migration, and social transformation.

He recommended that urban planning policies should incorporate the rising inflow of climate migrants and encouraged the cultivation of climate-resilient crops such as maize, millet, sorghum, and rice.

Lambussie District

Ms Dawuda Nashirata, whose work focused on communities in the Lambussie District, discussed how erratic rainfall and soaring temperatures were undermining food security.

"Rainfall patterns have become so unpredictable that farmers can no longer plan," she noted, adding that food accessibility had been compromised due to rising prices, driven by middlemen and limited market supply.

EU, IWMI reaffirm commitment to climate adaptation

The research was an EU-funded scholarship worth ¢300,000, covering tuition, stipends, fieldwork, in-country travels, conference attendance, soft skills training and internship payments.

The graduate research was made up of four PhD and 14 Master's students.

Prior to their graduation, the scholars met with EU Ambassador Irchad Razaaly, who described them as "champions for climate resilience" and expressed optimism about their contributions to the country's development.

Graduation

Speaking at the graduation, the Head of Co-operation in the EU delegation to Ghana, Massimo Mina, reaffirmed the EU's commitment to climate resilience.

"By strengthening local institutions and enhancing the skills of young professionals, we will empower communities to adapt more effectively," he said.

He said beyond policy frameworks, practical implementation of research recommendations was vital for sustainable impact.

The project funded by the European Union Delegation in Ghana and implemented by IWMI in collaboration with the Centre for Migration Studies at the University of Ghana (UG-CMS), the Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS), and the Council for Scientific and Industrial research-Science and Technology Policy Research Institute (CSIR-STEPRI).