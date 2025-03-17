Ethiopia and Eritrea, On a Collision Course

This week on The Horn, Alan speaks with Michael Woldemariam, associate professor at the University of Maryland, about the escalating tensions between Ethiopia and Eritrea, the political crisis in Tigray and whether a renewed outbreak of war can still be averted.

In this episode of The Horn, Alan is joined by Michael Woldemariam, associate professor at the University of Maryland's School of Public Policy, to discuss the risk of renewed war between Ethiopia and Eritrea amid rising regional tensions and a deepening political crisis in Tigray. They explore how relations between Addis Ababa and Asmara have deteriorated since the 2022 Pretoria Agreement, which ended the Tigray war, but notably excluded Eritrea. They delve into the rupture of Tigray's political leadership and how growing instability in the region has fuelled tensions between Ethiopia and Eritrea. They also discuss prospects for de-escalation to prevent another devastating war in the Horn of Africa.

Alan Boswell, Project Director, Horn of Africa

Michael Woldemariam, Associate Professor, University of Maryland