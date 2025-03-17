Ethiopia and Eritrea, On a Collision Course

14 March 2025
International Crisis Group
By Alan Boswell and Michael Woldemariam

This week on The Horn, Alan speaks with Michael Woldemariam, associate professor at the University of Maryland, about the escalating tensions between Ethiopia and Eritrea, the political crisis in Tigray and whether a renewed outbreak of war can still be averted.

In this episode of The Horn, Alan is joined by Michael Woldemariam, associate professor at the University of Maryland's School of Public Policy, to discuss the risk of renewed war between Ethiopia and Eritrea amid rising regional tensions and a deepening political crisis in Tigray. They explore how relations between Addis Ababa and Asmara have deteriorated since the 2022 Pretoria Agreement, which ended the Tigray war, but notably excluded Eritrea. They delve into the rupture of Tigray's political leadership and how growing instability in the region has fuelled tensions between Ethiopia and Eritrea. They also discuss prospects for de-escalation to prevent another devastating war in the Horn of Africa.

Click here to listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

For more, check out the latest The Horn episodes with Michael: End of One War, Start of Another in Ethiopia and Eritrea's Long Bitter Feud with Ethiopia's Tigray as well as our Horn of Africa regional page.

Alan Boswell, Project Director, Horn of Africa

Michael Woldemariam, Associate Professor, University of Maryland

Read the original on the Crisis Group website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 International Crisis Group. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.