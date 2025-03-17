Nigeria: Tackling Climate Change, Heat Waves in Nigeria - Urgent Actions Needed

Climate change is the long-term shift in temperatures and weather patterns. These shifts can be natural due to changes in the sun's activity or significant volcanic eruptions (United Nations).

If the heatwaves have not affected your productivity, mood, and energy, you are likely from another planet. A temperature of thirty-four to forty-one degrees Celsius (allAfrica.com) can mess with your mental health. Heat waves can negatively impact mental health, causing increased irritability and anxiety and potentially exacerbating existing mental health conditions. They can also disrupt sleep, leading to further stress and cognitive difficulties (PubMed Central). I often wonder why people become more susceptible at this time of the year. This goes to show that there is a relationship between our climate and our health. To every action, there is an equal but opposite reaction (Newton's third law of motion). Every time there is a sick person, when we look closely, there must be possible climate discrepancies for it to occur. This means we must actively get involved in healing our Ecosystem. By healing, I mean contributing positively to things that help our climate better; as we know, garbage in, garbage out, what we give is what we get. This is an avenue to help our climate better. What can we do by ourselves to contribute to a better climate? First, we must dive into the implications of heat waves:

Heat-Related Problems:

Prolonged exposure to high temperatures can lead to heat exhaustion, heatstroke, cramps, and rash(Cleveland Clinic).

Dehydration:

Dehydration occurs when your body loses more fluids than it takes in, leading to a lack of water and other vital fluids, which can disrupt normal bodily functions and potentially be dangerous. Extreme heat can cause rapid fluid loss, leading to dehydration and potentially dangerous complications. (Mayo Clinic)

Mental Health:

Climate change is significantly impacting mental health, leading to increased anxiety, distress, and potentially mental health disorders, particularly among younger generations, through various mechanisms like extreme weather events, economic strain, and environmental degradation. Extreme heat can contribute to increased rates of suicide and violence(PubMed Central).

Skin Diseases:

Climate change impacts skin health by increasing UV exposure, air pollution, and altering habitats of disease vectors. This leads to an increased risk of skin cancers, exacerbation of existing skin conditions, and the emergence of new infectious diseases. Heat can worsen skin conditions and increase the risk of sunburn and other skin problems(ScienceDirect).

Here are some helpful notes from the United Nations to help us take care of our environment:

Saving Energy At Home:

Most electricity and heat are powered by coal, oil, and gas. Use less energy by reducing heating and cooling, switching to LED light bulbs and energy-efficient electric appliances, washing your laundry with cold water, or hanging things to dry instead of using a dryer.

Reduce, Reuse, Repair And Recycle:

Everything and anything that can be reused, reduced, repaired, and recycled should be a priority. Electronics, clothes, plastics, and other items we buy cause carbon emissions at each point in production, from the extraction of raw materials to manufacturing and transporting goods to market. To protect the climate, buy fewer things, shop second-hand, and repair what you can.

Eat more vegetables:

Eating more vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, and less meat and dairy can significantly lower your environmental impact. Plant-based foods generally produce fewer greenhouse gas emissions and require less energy, land, and water. Shifting from a mixed to a vegetarian diet can reduce your carbon.

Walk, bike, or take public transport:

The world's roadways are clogged with vehicles, most burning diesel or gasoline. Walking or riding a bike instead of driving will reduce greenhouse gas emissions -- and help your health and fitness. For longer distances, consider taking a train or bus.

The effects of climate change, particularly extreme heat waves, are becoming increasingly severe in Nigeria, affecting physical health, mental well-being, and overall quality of life. The connection between rising temperatures and health problems--from dehydration and skin diseases to anxiety and reduced productivity--cannot be ignored. While climate change is a global issue, individual actions matter. By adopting sustainable habits such as saving energy, reducing waste, eating plant-based foods, and using eco-friendly transport, we can contribute to a healthier environment and a more sustainable future.

The time to act is now--protecting our climate means protecting ourselves.