Liberia: Nigerian Pastor Arrested for Alleged Bigamy During Wedding in Kakata

What was supposed to be a joyous occasion at the Light of God International Incorporated & Deliverance Ministries took a dramatic turn when Apostle Ernest C. Ihejiemeonu, the church's founder and General Overseer, was arrested Sunday during a wedding ceremony.

The arrest, which interrupted the regular Sunday service, left the congregation in chaos as church members clashed with police officers attempting to carry out the warrant.

A warrant, issued by Stipendiary Magistrate Cllr. Julius S. Brown of the Kakata Magisterial Court, had been filed in response to serious allegations against Ihejiemeonu.

The pastor now faces multiple charges, including bigamy, menacing, felonious restraint, simple assault, and disorderly conduct.

The charges originated from a complaint lodged by Ihejiemeonu's wife, who claims her husband entered into a second marriage while still married to her. She alleges that not only did he deny her access to their home, but he also subjected her to physical abuse and public humiliation.

Furthermore, she accuses Ihejiemeonu of making threats against her if she reveals the details of his extramarital relationships. Fearing for her safety, she sought refuge elsewhere, adding to the tension surrounding the case.

Authorities argue that Ihejiemeonu's actions violate several sections of Liberia's New Penal Code, leading to the police intervention. The alleged offenses are described as a significant breach of public peace and moral conduct.

However, the arrest did not go down quietly.

Church members, loyal to their pastor, resisted the police, leading to a standoff and scuffle within the church premises. The situation became tense as emotions flared, with congregants trying to protect their spiritual leader from the authorities.

Despite the resistance, the police managed to successfully apprehend Ihejiemeonu, who was promptly taken into custody at the Kakata Police Detachment.

Ihejiemeonu is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, but when reached for comment, he declined to make any statements. He explained that he was waiting for legal counsel before discussing the matter publicly.