Namibian Innovator Introduces Cost-Effective Omwe Solution Amid Malaria Outbreak

As Namibia continues to fight the growing malaria outbreak, local entrepreneur Urbano Shetunyenga (28) has introduced Omwe, a new insecticide paper aimed at providing an affordable and effective solution to combat malaria-carrying mosquitoes.

Shetunyenga, the managing director of Omwe Insecticides Investments CC, developed the product after identifying a gap in the market for cost-effective mosquito control methods.

"During my undergraduate studies in London in 2017, I pondered on a product that could contribute to the eradication of malaria in Namibia. I formed partnerships to bring innovative, cost-effective malaria vector control tools to the country," Shetunyenga says.

Omwe, which is an Oshiwambo word for mosquitoes, was registered with the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform in 2022, and is an insecticide-infused paper containing transfluthrin, an active ingredient approved by the World Health Organisation.

It affects mosquitoes within five minutes and provides up to seven hours of protection in a 10-square-metre space.

Unlike traditional mosquito control methods, Omwe does not require electricity, trained personnel, or expensive equipment. Users simply light the paper, extinguish the flame, and let the smoke repel mosquitoes.

"Omwe is a safer alternative to mosquito coils, as it does not cause allergic reactions and contains Bitrex, a bittering agent that prevents accidental ingestion by children," Shetunyenga explains.

He adds: "It works in tandem with existing methods like long-lasting insecticidal nets and indoor residual spraying but provides an additional layer of protection."

Omwe's launch comes at a critical time as Namibia faces an increasing number of malaria cases. The Ministry of Health and Social Services has raised concerns over the rapid spread of the disease, particularly in the northern regions, due to heavy rains and stagnant water creating ideal mosquito breeding conditions.

Health officials have urged the public to enhance malaria prevention efforts, including using insecticides, sleeping under treated mosquito nets, and eliminating standing water around homes.

"We need all hands on deck in the fight against malaria. That is why I am working to make Omwe accessible to low-income communities and collaborating with public institutions like the Office of the Prime Minister and non-governmental organisations for subsidised distribution," Shetunyenga says.

Despite its potential, Shetunyenga acknowledges the challenges in bringing Omwe to the Namibian market, including a lengthy registration process and efforts to educate consumers on its proper use.

He also plans to expand Omwe's availability through pharmacies, retail stores, and institutional partnerships, ensuring broader public access.

"My priority is helping Namibia fight malaria," he says. "Once we have made an impact here, I will consider expanding to other malaria-affected countries in the region."

According to the health ministry's executive director, Ben Nangombe, the rising number of malaria cases in Namibia is due to people who were infected outside the country's borders and entered Namibia seeking treatment.

Nangombe says by 19 January, the country recorded about 3 000 cases, making up 58% of all cases, and the remaining 42% (1 465) comprise individuals who have crossed the border.

This comes after the ministry said it recorded 5 898 malaria cases, including 840 hospital admissions and 28 deaths, between December 2024 and 19 January.

"Many of the cases we are reporting are imported from elsewhere, mainly from Angola," he says.

Nangombe calls on the public to allow the ministry's healthcare teams to conduct residual spraying in their homes to reduce the population of mosquitoes.

He says people should visit their nearest hospital as soon as they present with any malaria symptoms.

"If you wait until you become sicker, that may lead to the loss of life, unfortunately," Nangombe says.